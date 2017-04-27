News By Tag
Crimson Technology Partners, LLC Announces Its New Business Launch!
Crimson Technology Partners is your active partner in executive-level, technology-centered leadership.
Fraction CIO/CTO Services: A Fractional CIO works part-time hours per week or month, depending on your company's needs. Small and medium sized businesses are leveraging the power of Fractional CIOs to accelerate growth and align their technology and business strategies, when they can not financially support or are not ready for a full-time executive.
Surge CIO™Services:
Gap CIO™ Services: A Gap CIO™ is a full-time, interim member of your organization, there to fill the void during crucial: transitions among the leadership team. During the gap period, we'll help find your next permanent CIO — from candidate selection to vetting, we lessen the transitional impact and guarantee a suitable and appropriate replacement.
Executive Advisory Services: Crimson Technology Services support executive leadership without stepping on toes or adding to their workload. It believes in leveraging innovative thought leadership with execution methods that actually work. Crimson's executive leadership philosophy is built on the belief a collaborative approach paves the way to results. We operate with partnership and true engagement at the forefront.
http://www.crimsontechpartners.com/
Contact
Jim Steinmark, Managing Partner
Crimson Technology Partners, LLC
jim@crimsontechpartners.com
