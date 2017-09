Zig Ziglar's Legacy Lives On through Jim Steinmark

Media Contact

Crimson Technology Partners, LLC

Jim Steinmark

jim@crimsontechpartners.com Crimson Technology Partners, LLCJim Steinmark

End

-- Ziglar, Inc., a Dallas, Texas-based company, on September 15, 2017, graduated its class of 14 Ziglar Certified Trainers. We are proud to announce thathas joined the Ziglar team.After some fifty years of traveling the globe, sharing his messages of hope and inspiration, Zig Ziglar has a following of millions from around the world. This class included advocates from as far away as South Africa and others from across America, from Idaho to North Carolina.Ziglar Legacy Certified Trainers have been personally impacted by Zig Ziglar and his teachings, and seek to carry on his legacy by teaching and training his life-changing materials. This training program is hosted and led by Ziglar's family, Tom Ziglar, Chairman and CEO of Ziglar, Inc., and Julie Ziglar Norman, Vice President of Ziglar, Inc.Ziglar, Inc., is a premier training company established by the late Zig Ziglar, author and motivational/inspirational wcj speaker for over 50 years. We are committed to continuing the legacy left by our founder and extremely excited about promoting his life's work through these outstanding Zig Ziglar aficionados.To take advantage of the expertise of Jim to bring Ziglar-inspired material to your business or organization, contact him at www.CrimsonTechPartners.com or www.ziglarcertified.com/jimsteinmark.