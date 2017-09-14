News By Tag
Zig Ziglar's Legacy Lives On through Jim Steinmark
After some fifty years of traveling the globe, sharing his messages of hope and inspiration, Zig Ziglar has a following of millions from around the world. This class included advocates from as far away as South Africa and others from across America, from Idaho to North Carolina.
Ziglar Legacy Certified Trainers have been personally impacted by Zig Ziglar and his teachings, and seek to carry on his legacy by teaching and training his life-changing materials. This training program is hosted and led by Ziglar's family, Tom Ziglar, Chairman and CEO of Ziglar, Inc., and Julie Ziglar Norman, Vice President of Ziglar, Inc.
Ziglar, Inc., is a premier training company established by the late Zig Ziglar, author and motivational/
To take advantage of the expertise of Jim to bring Ziglar-inspired material to your business or organization, contact him at www.CrimsonTechPartners.com or www.ziglarcertified.com/
