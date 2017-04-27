News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Vested Group Named as NetSuite VAR of the Month for May 2017
The foundation of success for The Vested Group lies within its employees. They hire and retain people who embody the company's six core values: All In, Own It, Give Them Your Shirt, Do the Right Thing, Appreciate Failure, and Enjoy the Ride. Each of our employees is a huge contributing factor to daily successes, big and small. In turn, The Vested Group's teams are able to provide clients with a strong and stable framework to build successful NetSuite implementations, go-lives, and beyond.
What is a VAR of the Month? VAR is an acronym for Value Added Reseller, and The Vested Group falls into this category having been a NetSuite Solution Provider for six years and counting. NetSuite chooses a VAR of the Month each month to recognize outstanding solution providers. This organization is no stranger to winning awards – The Vested Group is currently a recipient of NetSuite's 5-Star Partner Award and has received this designation several years in a row. The Vested Group was also a runner-up in NetSuite's Your Suite Award in 2015 and is one of the first NetSuite Partners to be certified to implement NetSuite's SuiteSuccess program. More details and a brief interview with Patterson may be found in Accounting Today's article: https://www.accountingtoday.com/
About The Vested Group - The Vested Group is a full service consulting firm specializing in NetSuite's cloud-based business management software. The Vested Group is a certified NetSuite Solution Provider and seasoned team of enterprise software implementation professionals who focus on providing cloud-based ERP (enterprise resource planning), CRM (customer relationship management), Reverse Logistics, and eCommerce solutions for businesses around the globe.
The Vested Group's NetSuite support practice, inVESTED, offers current NetSuite users everything they need to ensure their organization is making the most of their NetSuite investment. With dedicated account managers and simplified ticket logging and billing, inVESTED is your one stop shop for NetSuite support, development, and customization.
Learn more about The Vested Group at http://thevested.com or inVESTED's NetSuite support practice at http://thevested.com/
Contact
Aprille Tenorio
***@thevested.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse