Kyowa Kirin, Inc. and Dream Foundation Partner to Serve Adults at the End of Life
National dream-granting organization and New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company team up on palliative care effort
Over the past two decades, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 25,000 Dreams. Dreams can be anything that improves the quality of life of the Dreamer—a lift chair, a scooter or the funds to pay a long-overdue bill. They can be small—a dinner out with family or a bedside reunion with a childhood friend. Or they can be big—a trip to Disneyland®or meeting a personal hero. Dream Foundation's work plays a critical role in the special end-of-life care that focuses on improving quality of life for patients and their families.
Through this newly formed partnership, Kyowa Kirin will provide funding and an opportunity for its U.S.-based employees to be directly involved with helping deliver Dreams to recipients nationwide.
"Kyowa Kirin's vision is to improve patients' lives. Our business is to do that by providing innovative products to those living with diseases that don't have adequate treatments,"
"We believe this is the beginning of a very important partnership for both Dream Foundation and Kyowa Kirin,"said Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer. "We are honored to be working with a company who is committed to helping improve the quality of life for patients and communities and who understands the importance of end-of-life care."
Dreamers must be at least 18 years old, have a life expectancy of one year or less, and lack the resources to achieve their Dreams on their own. To apply for a Dream, please visit dreamfoundation.org/
About Kyowa Kirin:
Kyowa Kirin International PLC (KKI) is a subsidiary of Kyowa Hakko Kirin and is a rapidly growing specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of unmet therapeutic needs in Europe and the United States. KKI is headquartered in Scotland. Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. is a research-based life sciences company, with special strengths in biotechnologies. In the core therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology and immunology/ allergy, Kyowa Hakko Kirin leverages leading-edge biotechnologies centered on antibody technologies, to continually discover innovative new drugs and to develop and market those drugs world-wide. In this way, the company is working to realize its vision of becoming a Japan-based global specialty pharmaceutical company that contributes to the health and wellbeing of people around the world. You can learn more about the business at: www.kyowa-kirin.com.
About Dream Foundation:
Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 25,000 final Dreams over the past two decades and has never turned down a qualified applicant. Dream Foundation does not receive any federal or state funding and relies solely on individual donations and corporate partnerships to fund its programs. The Foundation is proud to maintain Charity Navigator's four-star rating—its highest—for sound fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. For more information, please visit http://www.dreamfoundation.org/
Contact
Dani Cordaro
(805) 539-2222
dani@dreamfoundation.org
