DocuLynx Attending National 2017 MER Conference Data storage company to exhibit at electronic records management educational conference in Chicago, Ill. GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- th Floor. The event will take place at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile from May 8 to May 10, 2017.



The MER is the only conference exclusively focused on addressing the key operational, technical and legal issues associated with the lifecycle management of electronic records. MER has delivered premier electronic records management education for 25 years and uses its annual conference to connect attendees with real-world solutions to present-day challenges through formal sessions, networking events and exhibitor access.



"MER is a unique opportunity for us to acquire up-to-date, quality and practical information in today's rapidly changing data management and electronic records world," said DocuLynx senior vice president of professional services Jim McDonald. "By attending MER, we gain valuable resources and knowledge presented by industry-leading experts to better serve our clients. We are also enthusiastic to share our real-world redaction, archiving and governance solutions as an exhibitor."



Alongside Microsoft, IBM and Hewlett Packard, DocuLynx will share its products and solutions with attendees in the exhibitor hall throughout the duration of the conference. Representatives will educate visitors about the company's full-spectrum of cloud-based and on-site information management solutions in data analysis, unified archiving and classification.



DocuLynx representatives attending the conference are available for interviews or investor meetings. Those interested should notify the appropriate media contacts below.



About DocuLynx

Founded in Omaha, Neb. in 2004, DocuLynx offers a full-spectrum of information management solutions in five locations across the U.S. From data analysis, monitoring and classification to creating an efficient archiving system for storage and retrieval, DocuLynx simplifies document workflow. The result is reduced storage costs and compliance risk for clients, while increasing the value of their data. To learn more, visit doculynx.com.



Media Contact

Michelle Francis

PR Unscripted

303-503-7353

michelle@prunscripted.com Michelle FrancisPR Unscripted303-503-7353 End -- DocuLynx , a leader in document and information management solutions, is attending the 2017 MER Conference in Chicago, Ill. DocuLynx is a silver-level sponsor and will exhibit in the "Yes, Great America" meeting room on the 6Floor. The event will take place at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile from May 8 to May 10, 2017.The MER is the only conference exclusively focused on addressing the key operational, technical and legal issues associated with the lifecycle management of electronic records. MER has delivered premier electronic records management education for 25 years and uses its annual conference to connect attendees with real-world solutions to present-day challenges through formal sessions, networking events and exhibitor access."MER is a unique opportunity for us to acquire up-to-date, quality and practical information in today's rapidly changing data management and electronic records world," said DocuLynx senior vice president of professional services Jim McDonald. "By attending MER, we gain valuable resources and knowledge presented by industry-leading experts to better serve our clients. We are also enthusiastic to share our real-world redaction, archiving and governance solutions as an exhibitor."Alongside Microsoft, IBM and Hewlett Packard, DocuLynx will share its products and solutions with attendees in the exhibitor hall throughout the duration of the conference. Representatives will educate visitors about the company's full-spectrum of cloud-based and on-site information management solutions in data analysis, unified archiving and classification.DocuLynx representatives attending the conference are available for interviews or investor meetings. Those interested should notify the appropriate media contacts below.Founded in Omaha, Neb. in 2004, DocuLynx offers a full-spectrum of information management solutions in five locations across the U.S. From data analysis, monitoring and classification to creating an efficient archiving system for storage and retrieval, DocuLynx simplifies document workflow. The result is reduced storage costs and compliance risk for clients, while increasing the value of their data. To learn more, visit doculynx.com. Source : DocuLynx Email : ***@prunscripted.com Tags : Information Management , Data Storage , Data Archive Industry : Software Location : Greenwood Village - Colorado - United States Subject : Events Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

