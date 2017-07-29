

Arvada Chamber Launches Raffle to Build a Better Arvada Benefitting the Schoolhouse at Two Ponds: An Outdoor Escape Hiding in Plain Site Build a Better Arvada Raffle ARVADA, Colo. - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Arvada Chamber of Commerce launched its second annual "Building a Better Arvada Raffle" campaign. Raffle ticket sales support building an onsite learning facility called the Schoolhouse at Two Ponds at the Two Ponds National Wildlife Refuge.



The Schoolhouse at Two Ponds will provide urban and local youth and residents indoor access at the 72-acre wildlife refuge, which is located at 9210 W 80th Ave in Arvada, Colo. Raffle proceeds will be used for architectural drawings and allow the project to break ground in 2018.



"Our board of directors chose this project as its raffle beneficiary because we felt it important to offer outdoor education opportunities not only to children, but to residents and visitors to Arvada as well," said Michael McCarron, chairman of the Arvada Chamber board of directors. "With varied ecosystems, including three small ponds and more than 120 species of animals, Two Ponds offers an escape from our fast-paced lifestyles right in the heart of our city."



There are more than $5,000 in prizes including an iPad Pro, trips, a golf outing, spa packages and more. Raffle tickets are $20.00 per ticket or 6 for $100.00. Purchase tickets online at



The prize drawing takes place during the Arvada Chamber's annual golf tournament on August 25th, 2017 at West Woods Golf Course. Those who buy tickets need not be present to win.



About the Arvada Chamber of Commerce



Founded in 1925, the Arvada Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization committed to growing and supporting the Arvada business community. Through educational programs, networking opportunities, business resources, strategic partnerships and legislative advocacy, the Chamber empowers businesses to succeed. The chamber provides leadership and support to members through its leaders' collective expertise in the areas of business ownership, sales and marketing, finance and public outreach. To become a member or learn more, call 303-424-0313 or visit



About the Two Ponds Preservation Foundation



Founded in 1990, the Two Ponds Preservation Foundation works in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, who manages the Two Ponds National Wildlife Refuge (http://www.fws.gov/ twoponds/index.htm) located in Arvada, Colo. The wildlife refuge was created to conserve the wetland area's natural wildlife habitat and provide environmental education opportunities for the community.



