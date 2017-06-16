DocuLynx Announces Office Move to Accommodate Growth Information management company moves to modern open layout office space in Greenwood Village GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- DocuLynx, a leader in information management solutions, is relocating to new, larger offices in Greenwood Village's Triad Office Park. The move is in response to the company's rapid growth and need for updated amenities for DocuLynx employees, as well as modernized meeting facilities to better host clients.



"This is an exciting time for DocuLynx and we've been looking at this move for some time," says DocuLynx president & chief executive officer Michael Liess. "We have steadily grown our client-base and have solid employees who need a space that can accommodate this uptick in business. This new space will help us to continue as a market leader in the data management space."



The new offices are located in a modern, up-to-date building, conveniently located next to Interstate 25 and Denver's Orchard RTD Light Rail station. The Triad Office Park is home to a variety of tenants in the technology, healthcare, insurance and education industries.



Founded in Omaha, Neb. in 2004, DocuLynx has been at its current location in Greenwood Village, Colo. for the past four years.



DocuLynx's new address is 5660 Greenwood Plaza Blvd, Suite 400N in Greenwood Village, CO 80111. The company's phone numbers and email addresses will remain the same.



About DocuLynx



DocuLynx offers a full-spectrum of information management solutions in five locations across the U.S. From data analysis, monitoring and classification to creating an efficient archiving system for storage and retrieval, DocuLynx simplifies document workflow. The result is reduced storage costs and compliance risk for clients, while increasing the value of their data. To learn more, visit



Michelle Francis

