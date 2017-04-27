 
Hypnotist Boris Cherniak guest stars on The Robert Irvine Show on The CW network

Mind-blowing hilarity with motivational hypnotist, comedian, speaker and author of "You Can Do Anything"
 
 
Hypnotist The Incredible Boris Cherniak
Hypnotist The Incredible Boris Cherniak
 
LOS ANGELES - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Motivational Hypnotist The Incredible Boris Cherniak showcases hilarious situations in a compelling hour of television with hypnotized subjects, airing May 12, 2017 on The CW Network. Hosted by celebrity Chef and talk show host Robert Irvine. The self-titled Robert Irvine Show is a mixture of tough love advice, help and entertainment.

"I make the make-believe real while inspiring and entertaining", says Boris Cherniak. "As a teenager, I attended a taping of The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. The Robert Irvine Show films in the same studio as Johnny did. My mark was where Johnny's star was, making a dream come true."

Hypnotized volunteers embark on an imaginary journey to sunny beaches, believe coctail napkins are $100 bills, become pitch men for a new super high energy drink, a man has a baby and you will not believe what guest stars drop by. The episode is entitled "Boris the Hypnotist".

The Incredible Boris Cherniak is an internationally acclaimed speaker, motivational hypnotist and comedian who appears at corporate functions, casinos, theatres, colleges and universities. Boris is a regular guest expert on Maury, helping eradicate unconventional fears and phobias. Boris has also appeared on Montel, Howie Mandel Show, The Casino, the Vegas Show and Comics! His comedic talents have been showcased at Just for Laughs Comedy Festival and The Boston Comedy Festival. Boris has twice been named Entertainer of the Year and Global Leader. He has entertained troups in Afghanistan, Kuwait and inspired attendees at Women Global Leaders Conference in Dubai.

Boris is a comedian and an expert in hypnosis, psychology, body language, power of suggestion and human behavior. His unique brand of entertainment delivers a message of limitless possibilities, while entertaining his audiences. Boris is a wordsmith comedian, observer and commentator on society quirks, obsessions and stereotypes. The Incredible Boris is not just a stage name, but a way to describe a positive attitude and a constant state of mind. Boris uses his knowledge of mind control in his daily routine, is a life strategist, and recently released a personal growth memoir YOU CAN DO ANYTHING available on Amazon.

   Incredible Boris popular self help hypnosis recordings are available on CD or online MP3 download. Titles include Relaxation and Motivation, Fast Phobia Cure and Eliminate Fear of Public Speaking.

   For more information about Boris Cherniak call 905-882-7707 or visit www.incredibleboris.com


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5oJxSOLNmhQ



More videos at https://www.youtube.com/incredibleboris

The Robert Irvine Show airs Monday through Friday on The CW Network internationally. The show is produced by and distributed by Tribune Studios, in affiliation with Irwin Entertainment ("Couples/Family Therapy," "Red Nose Day," "New Year's Eve With Carson Daly") and Robert Irvine Productions. The Robert Irvine Show is a 60-minute daily daytime talk show. Andrew Scher ("The Doctors") is the Executive Producer.

Source:Hypnotist The Incredible BORIS
