GCC Exchange Conquers Yet Another Milestone: 200,000 Facebook Followers and Counting!
Our numbering game is going stronger day by day. With 200,000 Facebook Followers we have achieved yet another milestone in terms of popularity.
"We are amazed to see the love and support poured out. We are proud to know the vast range of audience we cater to. At GCC Exchange apart from providing high-quality services we also ensure maintaining regular contact with our stakeholders."
Being updated on Facebook and all the other social media platforms allow us to keep pace with the customers and clients. This aids in sorting out the customer inquiries and address the grievances. Our Facebook is intended in order to keep our audience in the loop and make them aware of all the latest updates. These Facebook likes and audience engagement acts as the fuel that fuels us in posting better every day.
"It is evident that our content creation strategies are put well in place. We are glad to see the huge number of people applauding our Facebook page. Our constant aim is to keep our Facebook page informative, insightful and engaging at the same time." Quotes Alex Fernandes - Digital Marketing & Communications Manager at GCC Exchange.
About GCC Exchange:
GCC Exchange is known to provide world class solutions for money transfer, foreign exchange and remittance services. We are a brand that is committed to serving individuals and businesses and have been successfully doing this since our inception in 2005. In a short time-frame of 11 years, we have won over the hearts of our customers with our friendly and efficient employees, safe yet simple procedures, transparent, timely and quality services. We are a leader in remittance business coupling low service charges with unmatched exchange rates enabling you to send money to your loved ones back home.
For more information log on to http://www.gccexchange.com | http://www.gccexchangeblog.com
