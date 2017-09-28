News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ECR expert Gary Stanley to chair 12th annual Defence Exports event in September
Gary says "With major political shifts on both sides of the Atlantic, amendments to US and European export controls reflecting those shifts, and the growing challenges that cyber compliance brings to the defence trade community, the need for clarity and a clear view of the future has never been greater. This year's Defence Exports conference will assess how these key influences will affect export controls and will provide expert insight into best practices for future compliance.
I believe Defence Exports 2017 is the ideal forum to tackle these timely issues, hence I am providing my support behind the conference as chairman."
Gary's invitation letter can be found at the Download Centre on www.defence-
Gary will also be hosting an exclusive half-day pre-conference workshop on 26 September 2017 on Update on Export Controls and IT.
Defence Exports 2017 will featuring 27 presentations, 4 workshops, and an exclusive panel discussion. The the packed agenda will bring insights from leading international government and senior trade compliance professionals to keep you up-to-date on regulation controls including ITAR, EAR, ECR, Dual-Use and the Wassenaar Arrangement. In addition, this year's conference will explore how political developments of 2017 have made - and will make - a profound impact on the global defence trade.
The complete roster of speakers and their presentations can be found on www.defence-
For those interested to attend, registration is now live online. Early Bird discounts apply.
12th DEFENCE EXPORTS CONFERENCE
27-28 September 2017
Crowne Plaza Rome, St Peter's, Rome, Italy
www.defence-
---ENDS---
Contact Information:
For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse