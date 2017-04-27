News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Teckinfo announces the launch of Attivvo Email Management Software
Quick & efficient email management solution for enhanced Customer Experience
Attivvo enhances the speed and effectiveness of your email interactions along with delighting the customers. Large volume of email interactions can also be handled with ease and speed.
Talking about the new product Attivvo , Praveen Rustagi , Director- Engineering & Technology, Teckinfo Solutions Pvt Ltd said " Our Email Management Software Attivvo enables intelligent and smart routing of emails in different ways depending on the need of the organization resulting in maximizing the overall productivity of customer service agents while enhancing the overall customer experience. "
Bring Attivvo into the ecosystem of your organization and watch the efficiency & customer engagement shoot up & see enhancement in the overall customer experience.
To Learn more about Attivvo, visit www.attivvo.in
Incorporated in 1995, Teckinfo is a leading provider of Unified Contact Center, Customer Interaction Management, Help Desk And other Work Force Management Solutions. Teckinfo specializes in delivering a unique blend of technology, expertise and support services across multiple industries like Banking, Insurance ,Telecom, Real Estate ,Retail, Home Delivery, Travel, NGO & Govt. bodies. Our Contact Centre and other communication software have been successfully used by various industries for functions like Lead Generation, Sales & Marketing, Appointment setting, Surveys, Market research, Collections, Help Desk and order taking/Reservations etc.
For more information on our state-of-the-
Contact
Prashant Tiwari
***@teckinfo.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse