New Multihull Rule to Debut During 2017 Transpacific Yacht Race
The Offshore Racing Association is launching the ORR-MH this year to handicap multihulls.
The Offshore Racing Association has a collaborative working arrangement with Teeters Yacht Technology and Egan Software for the final development stages of this new and exciting handicap system. The association will continue to work with the various race organizers, owners, designers and multihull experts in further refining and upgrading this system. The research and development was headed by Jim Teeters, ORA Technical Director and leader of Teeters Yacht Technology. Jim has been coordinating with various designers and multihull experts during the development of the ORR-MH. "These are exciting times in the world of handicapping with all of the new foil technology for both mono and multihull sailboats," said Teeters.
The Transpacific Yacht Race from Los Angeles to Hawaii already uses ORR for handicapping their Monohull Divisions. "The Transpacific Yacht Club looks forward to working with ORA to handicap Transpac's multihull fleet with ORR-MH in a similar manner to how we've handicapped monohulls with ORR for several races. ORR-MH's VPP based handicapping is well-suited to rate the broad range of the seven boat multihull fleet over our primarily downwind and reaching course," stated Transpacific Yacht Club Commodore Robert (Bo) Wheeler III.
Bjorn Johnson, Executive Director of the ORA, is pleased that ORR-MH has been selected for this prestigious offshore event and the organization continually promotes fair handicap racing regardless of designs. He stated, "Multihulls present a unique handicapping challenge, as they are as diverse and wide ranging in design as monohull sailboats, and many of the newer designs have partial or full foiling ability."
ABOUT ORA and ORR
The Offshore Racing Association (ORA) owns and administers the Offshore Racing Rule (ORR). ORR is intended to be a non-type forming measurement rule that fairly rates properly designed and prepared boats equipped for offshore racing. ORR has the ability to rate Grand Prix Racers against the Racer Cruiser or Cruiser. The VPP technology is the best available worldwide, continually improving as it incorporates systematic research and scientific methods in predicting relative time allowances between boats of different sizes, types and ages to achieve the fairest possible ratings.
