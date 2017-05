New Multihull Rule to Debut During 2017 Transpacific Yacht Race

The Offshore Racing Association is launching the ORR-MH this year to handicap multihulls.

Offshore Racing Association

Contact

Bjorn Johnson

***@offshoreracingassociation.org



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12637359/1 Bjorn Johnson

End

-- The Offshore Racing Association (ORA) is pleased to announce that its multihull rule,, will make its debut this July in the 2017 Transpacific Yacht Race ( Transpac ) to Hawaii.will use the latest VPP technology and testing procedures to handicap the diverse range of multihulls that are racing on the world's oceans and coastlines. This rule will join the ORR (Offshore Racing Rule), ORR-EZ, HPR (High Performance Rule) and ISYR (International Superyacht Rule) as part of the stable of rating systems administered by the ORA.The Offshore Racing Association has a collaborative working arrangement with Teeters Yacht Technology and Egan Software for the final development stages of this new and exciting handicap system. The association will continue to work with the various race organizers, owners, designers and multihull experts in further refining and upgrading this system. The research and development was headed by Jim Teeters, ORA Technical Director and leader of Teeters Yacht Technology. Jim has been coordinating with various designers and multihull experts during the development of the ORR-MH. "," said Teeters.The Transpacific Yacht Race from Los Angeles to Hawaii already uses ORR for handicapping their Monohull Divisions. "," stated Transpacific Yacht Club Commodore Robert (Bo) Wheeler III.Bjorn Johnson, Executive Director of the ORA, is pleased that ORR-MH has been selected for this prestigious offshore event and the organization continually promotes fair handicap racing regardless of designs. He stated, "."The Offshore Racing Association (ORA) owns and administers the Offshore Racing Rule (ORR). ORR is intended to be a non-type forming measurement rule that fairly rates properly designed and prepared boats equipped for offshore racing. ORR has the ability to rate Grand Prix Racers against the Racer Cruiser or Cruiser. The VPP technology is the best available worldwide, continually improving as it incorporates systematic research and scientific methods in predicting relative time allowances between boats of different sizes, types and ages to achieve the fairest possible ratings.