March 2017
New VPP Multihull Handicapping System Coming Summer 2017

The Offshore Racing Association will be releasing ORR-MH this year to handicap multihulls.
 
Offshore Racing Association
Offshore Racing Association
NEWPORT, R.I. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The Offshore Racing Association (ORA) is pleased to announce that a new VPP multihull handicapping system will be released for use this summer.  "ORR-MH" will use the latest VPP technology and testing procedures to handicap the diverse range of multihulls that are racing on the world's oceans and coastlines. ORR-MH will join ORR, ORR-EZ, HPR (High Performance Rule) and ISYR (International Superyacht Rule) as part of the stable of rating systems administered by ORA. ORA is collaborating with Teeters Yacht Technology and Eagan Software for the final testing stages of this new multihull VPP-based handicap system.

ORA will continue to work with the various race organizers, owners, designers and multihull experts in further refining and upgrading this system. The research effort and development process was headed by Jim Teeters, ORA Technical Director and head of Teeters Yacht Technology.  Jim has been coordinating with various designers and multihull experts during the development of ORR-MH. "These are exciting times in the world of handicapping with all of the new foil technology for both mono and multi-hull sailboats," said Teeters.

ORR-MH will be the multihull handicap rule used for the 2018 Newport Bermuda Race in its new Multihull Division. The race already uses ORR for handicapping their Monohull Divisions. "We are very pleased to have been selected by this prestigious offshore event. Multihulls present a unique handicapping challenge, as they are as diverse a fleet as monohull sailboats and many have partial or full foiling ability," stated Bjorn Johnson, Executive Director of ORA.  He continued with, "We look forward to working with these and other events that have an interest in promoting fair handicap racing, whether it is with one hull or multiple hulls."

For more information about the ORA or  the ORR-MH, please contact Executive Director, Bjorn Johnson.

About the Offshore Racing Association

Formed in 2005, the Offshore Racing Association (ORA) is a not-for-profit membership organization working as a liaison between sailboat owners, rating rule administrators, US Sailing, yacht clubs, sailing organizations and organizing authorities for offshore and round-the-buoys events. The ORA, recognized internationally as one of the premier rule developers, is dedicated to improving current rating rules -- both in their content and administrative processes -- while making provisions for new high-performance boats to compete in more events. The ORA provides promotion and development of objective, science-based rating systems for fair handicapping of offshore-capable racing yachts, and guides the management of these systems at all levels, serving not only as advocate for the concerns of competing sailors but also as evaluator of technical input.

