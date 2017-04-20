Country(s)
Offshore Racing Rule to be Used in Mills Trophy Race
Boats with valid ORR certificates will be dual-scored in this Great Lakes Race.
NEWPORT, R.I. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- By strong customer request the Offshore Racing Rule (ORR) will be included in the Mills Trophy Race hosted by the Toledo Yacht Club. The Mills Trophy Race is held each year on the second weekend following Memorial Day and this year's race starts on Friday, June 9. In addition to PHRF scoring, the 2017 race will be dual-scored in ORR for six or more boats sailing on the Mills Trophy course (67.8 nm) that submit valid 2017 ORR certificates. Racing begins near the Toledo Harbor Light and ends near South Bass Island. Following the end of the race, boats proceed to the public docks in downtown Put-in-Bay for a celebration with both winners and "also-rans."
The Mills Trophy Race is a test of navigational skill as the race starts in the late afternoon and sailing continues through the evening and into the night. "The Mills Trophy Race is a perfect fit for ORR boats," stated Bjorn Johnson, Executive Director of the Offshore Racing Association (ORA). "This type of distance race can use one of the many available Offshore Racing Rule wind mix combinations to get accurate finish results." According to Jim Teeters, Technical Director of the ORA, "The race committee for the Mills Trophy Race are cutting-edge with their foresight in using the Offshore Racing Rule for dual-scoring, proving themselves as leaders in the United States sailing measurement rules."
For information about the Mills Trophy race, please visit here. On-line registration for this race is available on Yacht Scoring. Sailors with questions about ORR, should visit the Offshore Racing Association or the Offshore Racing Rule.
ABOUT ORA and ORR
The Offshore Racing Association (ORA) owns and administers the Offshore Racing Rule (ORR). ORR is intended to be a non-type forming measurement rule that fairly rates properly designed and prepared boats equipped for offshore racing. ORR has the ability to rate Grand Prix Racers against the Racer Cruiser or Cruiser. The VPP technology is the best available worldwide, continually improving as it incorporates systematic research and scientific methods in predicting relative time allowances between boats of different sizes, types and ages to achieve the fairest possible ratings.
