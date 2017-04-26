News By Tag
Can state policies and federal wholesale markets work together? -- A Power Markets Today webinar
Hear about this critical debate from Exelon Sr. VP of Competitive Market Policy Kathleen Barrón, Wilkinson Barker Knauer Sr. Advisor Anthony Clark, Dynegy VP of Regulatory Affairs Dean Ellis and ISO New England VP of Market Development Mark Karl.
Others are considering going down that path. New York and Illinois have entered into policies to support existing nuclear power plants and other states with nuclear plants are considering the same. In New England, several states have requests for proposals for major procurements of green energy.
Some have argued that the subsidies and contracts could spell the end of competitive electricity markets. The East Coast independent system operators (ISOs) and regional transmission operators (RTOs) are all considering rule changes to help integrate the major out-of -market actions into the market while preserving it. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is taking a look at the issue with a technical conference in May.
Join Power Markets Today for the "Can state policies and federal wholesale markets work together?" webinar on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, from 2-3:30 PM Eastern US time or purchase and download the recording to get a high-level, comprehensive and balanced view of the biggest debate in electricity markets today. Call +1-301-769-6812 (1-888-637-7776 toll-free in the US and Canada) or visit http://www.powermarketstoday.com/
KEY LEARNING POINTS
* Find out what is driving the biggest debate in electricity markets today.
* Hear from experts about whether they think all the different interests at play can come together and work out a compromise.
* Learn whether wholesale power markets can coexist with subsidies or long-term contracts for more and more specific power plants, or will this start a process of reregulation.
* Find out whether the issues forcing nuclear and other baseload plants to close or seek new funds can be solved through wholesale market reforms.
* Hear from the experts about how much state actions on global warming can affect the playing field, especially after the Trump Administration dumped the Clean Power Plan and no federal action is likely during the current administration.
DISTINGUISHED SPEAKERS
* Kathleen Barrón, senior vice president of competitive market policy, Exelon
* Anthony Clark, former FERC commissioner and senior advisor, Wilkinson Barker Knauer
* Dean Ellis, vice president of regulatory affairs, Dynegy
* Mark Karl, vice president of market development, ISO New England
ABOUT POWER MARKETS TODAY
Power Markets Today's mission is to deliver exclusive news chronicling ongoing efforts to build competitive wholesale and retail utility markets with in-depth analysis on why some fail and others succeed. Power Markets Today is published 245 times a year by Modern Markets Intelligence Inc. (MMI). For a 14-day, risk-free trial, visit https://www.powermarketstoday.com/
CONTACTS
James Downing
Editor, Power Markets Today
Modern Markets Intelligence Inc.
1-888-678-5540
james@mminews.com
Season Crawford
VP of Marketing
Modern Markets Intelligence Inc.
1-888-678-4480
season@mminews.com
