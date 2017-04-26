

Pivot International acquires Avatar Engineering continuing global growth trajectory and expanding manufacturing expertise, capabilities and resources Based in Kansas City, Pivot International announced 3rd acquisition in 16 months Dohnalek_Mark-headshot KANSAS CITY, Mo. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Pivot International, with global headquarters in Lenexa and offices in Europe and Asia, announces that it has acquired Avatar Engineering an expert in technology design and manufacturing based in Lenexa. Avatar Engineering will expand Pivot's competencies with hardware, software and mechanical packaging solutions for OEMs in a variety of industries including agricultural, industrial, transportation and scientific instruments markets. This is the third acquisition for Pivot since the beginning of 2016; in January 2016, the company announced the purchase of Mid-Continent Custom Electronics (MCCE) followed by the acquisition of DigitTron in March 2016.



Jack Ward, CEO of Avatar Engineering states that he is "proud of the company that he has built over the last 18 years and confident that Mark Dohnalek and his executive team at Pivot will continue Avatar's legacy of innovation, outstanding quality, reliability and cost management". Jack expresses his gratitude to the associates who built the company with him exhibiting the highest professional standard in all they do. "Because of them Avatar became the company it is today and is now poised for its next phase of growth and continued exceptional client service under Mark Dohnalek's leadership as a Pivot International company.



Mark Dohnalek, President and Chief Executive Officer says "We are making this strategic acquisition to expand our technological engineering and manufacturing capabilities in the U.S., specifically in the Kansas City area, while also growing our resources in Asia and the UK to serve European customers." "The acquisition of Avatar Engineering supports the fast-pace growth for embedded electronics such as circuit boards, box-builds, software and hardware for many growth industries. The additional resources and expertise will provide Pivot's customers with highest quality, rapid-design and manufacturing and very cost-efficient production and processes. "We will be able to design and engineer, build prototypes, short-run and full-run production locally." As the global economy evolves, Pivot is poised to design, source and manufacture products in many countries, including the U.S. efficiently and effectively.



Concurrent with the acquisition of Avatar, Pivot International continues to build its portfolio of brands, talent and resources adding staff in London, UK to support the European market, an office in Hong Kong to support the Asian market, expanding his US national sales force, as well as building company-owned manufacturing plants in the US and Asia. Pivot's company-owned global resources provide a unique ability to engage the world's top talent to develop and engineer product and the world's most efficient and effective manufacturer for any product format.



Pivot has a 45-year track record of outstanding performance, innovation, quality and design, engineering and manufacturing as a single-source expert serving clients in a broad range of industries including biometric/security products, wearable technology, touchscreen technology, medical, wireless, fitness, electronic components and consumer products. Avatar Engineering, Mid-Continent Custom Electronics (MCCE) and DigitTron Technologies are expansions of the company's current services and will provide additional expertise in the electronic & mechanical design and manufacturing capabilities in the Kansas City area.



"Mark Dohnalek, CEO affirms, "I am committed to generating jobs, products and revenue in the US, especially in the Kansas City area. I am equally committed to ensuring that Pivot has the global capabilities to manufacture in the US and Asia so that we can deliver the most efficient solution for our clients all over the globe. While many debate the merits of nationalism versus globalism, I pragmatically understand the need for both in our growth strategy." Pivot views every opportunity as global while leveraging capabilities from all over the world to bring the product to life. Pivot is committed to growing its local business as well as contributing to economies in Asia and Europe where they do business.



