Pivot International acquires Electronic Design Manufacturing (EDM), based in Omaha, Nebraska

The acquisition will complement Pivot's core engineering and manufacturing expertise and will expand its capabilities and resources for design, engineering as well as custom and contract US-made electronics manufacturing. The acquisition is Pivot's fourth in the last 18 months continuing its substantial growth trajectory since 2012.

-- Pivot International, with global headquarters in Lenexa and offices in Europe and Asia, announces that it has acquired(EDM) based in Omaha, Nebraska, operating for over 38 years, specializing in commercial/industrial, consumer, energy, medical, military and telecommunications markets.Mark Dohnalek, Pivot International President and Chief Executive Officer describes the company's growth strategy as "an aggressive calibrated approach to organic and acquired competencies, expertise and assets to help customers meet market needs most effectively. The EDM acquisition greatly expands our capacity in the custom and contract electronic manufacturing space as well as expands our expertise in electronic assemblies, circuit boards, box builds and encapsulation. Pivot is making this strategic acquisition to expand our technological engineering and manufacturing capabilities in the U.S., specifically in the Midwest, while also growing our resources in Asia and the UK to serve European customers." This acquisition provides for nearly 170,000 square feet of global manufacturing capacity, with approximately 80,000 square feet in the US.EDM is one of the most recognized electronic manufacturing services (EMS) companies in the Midwest. EDM has provided both EMS and engineering expertise for over 38 years. Pat Bystrek, one of the original owners of EDM will continue to lead EDM as a Pivot International subsidiary. Pat Bystrek states that "this acquisition will result in substantial growth for both companies due to the increased manufacturing footprint and added engineering capabilities of the combined firm."Pivot's revenue growth of 147% in the last 3 years demonstrates the company's agility across a broad range of industries and product categories. This is the fourth acquisition for Pivot since the beginning of 2016. In January 2016, the company purchased Mid-Continent Custom Electronics (MCCE) followed by the acquisition of DigitTron in March 2016 and Avatar Engineering in May 2017 expanding its ODM (original design manufacturing), EMS (electronic manufacturing services) and IoT (internet of things) services.Concurrent with the acquisition of EDM, Pivot International continues to build its portfolio of brands, talent and resources adding staff in London, UK to support the European market, an office in Hong Kong to support the Asian market, expanding its US national sales force, as well as building company-owned manufacturing plants in the US and Asia. Pivot's company-owned global resources provide a unique ability to engage the world's top talent to develop and engineer product and the world's most efficient and effective manufacturer for any product format.Pivot has a 45-year track record of outstanding performance, innovation, quality and design, engineering and manufacturing as a single-source expert serving clients in a broad range of industries including biometric/security products, wearable technology, touchscreen technology, medical, wireless, fitness, electronic components, agriculture, building operations and consumer products.Mark Dohnalek, President & CEO affirms, "I am committed to generating jobs, products and revenue in the US, especially in the Heartland. I am equally committed to ensuring that Pivot has the global capabilities to manufacture in the US and Asia so that we can deliver the most efficient solution for our clients all over the world."