News By Tag
* VOIP
* Telecom
* SBC
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Speedflow to Showcase the New MediaCore Release at ITW
The new version introduces updated routing mechanism. The SBC meets requirements of the European telecommunications regulations offering a range of EU traffic routing features. US and Latam operators are welcome to take advantage of Jurisdictional routing and MNP/LNP.
The convenient Start Page with a set of graphs and charts is implemented in new release. It shows all essential information at a glance, helping carriers to manage big data and accelerating decision making. The enhanced Price Analyzing tool supports multicurrency with real time exchange rates.
SMS Solution offers an increased capacity up to 350 SMS per second. A wide range of reports and visual updates will optimize business processes of voice and SMS providers.
Here you can read the MediaCore SBC success stories and learn how VoIP and SMS operators overcame business challenges with our unified carrier grade platform.
Contact us now and buy the MediaCore SBC at the special ITW price! The promo is valid till May 17th, 2017. Contact software@speedflow.com to get a quote.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse