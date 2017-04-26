 
Industry News





Speedflow to Showcase the New MediaCore Release at ITW

 
LONDON - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- In May Speedflow Team will be attending International Telecoms Week 2017 in Chicago. We are pleased to announce that the new release of the MediaCore SBC will be presented at the conference. Visit our booth #1006 at Purple Level, East Tower and explore MediaCore features, designed to enhance telecoms' efficiency and boost their business growth.

The new version introduces updated routing mechanism. The SBC meets requirements of the European telecommunications regulations offering a range of EU traffic routing features. US and Latam operators are welcome to take advantage of Jurisdictional routing and MNP/LNP.

The convenient Start Page with a set of graphs and charts is implemented in new release. It shows all essential information at a glance, helping carriers to manage big data and accelerating decision making. The enhanced Price Analyzing tool supports multicurrency with real time exchange rates.

SMS Solution offers an increased capacity up to 350 SMS per second. A wide range of reports and visual updates will optimize business processes of voice and SMS providers.

Here you can read the MediaCore SBC success stories and learn how VoIP and SMS operators overcame business challenges with our unified carrier grade platform.

Contact us now and buy the MediaCore SBC at the special ITW price! The promo is valid till May 17th, 2017. Contact software@speedflow.com to get a quote.
Source:Speedflow Communications Ltd
Email:***@speedflow.com
Posted By:***@speedflow.com Email Verified
Tags:VOIP, Telecom, SBC
Industry:Technology
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Features
