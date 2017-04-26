News By Tag
Hostgee Cloud Hosting Launches New Cloud Control Panel For Linux And Windows VPS Hosting Services
And of course, contrary to big cloud VPS providers' practices, Hostgee Cloud Hosting's plans don't need customers to use a pricing calculator to predict their cloud VPS costs. Every plan includes 100% fixed expected costs every month and no commitments.
Additionally, 24/7 Support & Standard Administration with 20-minute average response time along with Ultra-fast Intel Xeon E5-2670 CPUs, Maximum Disk I/O with RAID10 Real SSD arrays and Managed Backups, RAM based Read Caching and Enterprise-class Virtualization based on Hyper-V and System Center.
The new Cloud Control Panel is a valuable addition to the industry-leading features of Hostgee Cloud Hosting's Cloud VPS and Dedicated Server Hosting Services which have been designed to give world-class reliability, speed and versatility to today's demanding VPS Cloud clients. Every service is based on Hyper-V which is the best platform for virtualizing any workload. Hyper-V gives complete virtual machine isolation which gives every Cloud VPS 100% free from different Cloud Servers on the same physical host.
The new Cloud Control Panel completes our Cloud services, making Hostgee Cloud Hosting's Cloud VPS plans the most complete and dependable in the Globe.
http://www.hostgee.com
marketing@hostgee.com
7910 - ash shawqiyah
24351 - 3081 Makkah Al Mukarramah
Phone # +966 125360100
Zip Code : 21955
Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia
Contact
M Usman Faizy
+966 125360100
***@seo.com.sa
