The Institute for Excellence in Sales Honors Thomas Ellis as its Member of the Year
The organization where selling professionals go to innovate, reinforce, and network will recognize the best of its best at an awards event in June
This year, IES will recognize Mr. Thomas Ellis, a pro-active leader within the organization, as its Member of the Year at an event in early June.
"The IES is excited to recognize the achievements of Thomas Ellis as he is recognized as our Member of the Year for 2017," said Fred Diamond, IES Executive Director. "Thomas exemplifies the high achievement of IES members. He's a very successful sales leader, coach, and mentor and has done exemplary work in helping other sales professionals achieve greater success in their sales careers."
Thomas currently chairs the IES Membership committee. With over 30 years' experience in coaching, consulting, developing sales personnel, and sales managers, he's a respected and sought after sales management veteran.
He runs EWC Consultants which focuses on teaching sales teams, business owners, and sales professionals how to master basic sales activities which leads to closing BIG deals.
Thomas is also serves as a Sales Advisor for the Bowie Business Incubator, Ambassador and Sales Advisor for the Maryland Women 's Business Center, and a Mentor for young adults at Year Up organization.
"It's a tremendous honor to receive this award," said Thomas Ellis. "I appreciate first hand the benefits of IES membership. It's easy to be excited about and promote such a worthwhile organization to my sales peers and other colleagues."
The 7th annual Sales Excellence Awards event will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 8:00 a.m. at the Westwood Country Club in Vienna, Virginia.
Also scheduled to receive awards are Red Hat's Paul Smith who will receive the 7th IES Lifetime Achievement Award; and Mary Beth Cockerham, Vice President of Sales, at Deltek who will receive the first IES Women in Sales Career Excellence Award.
For more information or to buy a ticket for the event, visit https://i4esbd.com/
###
About Thomas Ellis
Mr. Ellis' has conducted sales workshops and has given presentations all over the region and across the United States. His current book, How to Close More Sales, Today, Tomorrow, and Forever is available on his website and on Amazon. He has also co-authored an in-depth and instructional book on how to use LinkedIn for Business. Connect with him on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/
Websites: www.ewcconsultants.com and www.mr.thomasellis.com
