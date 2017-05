The Institute for Excellence in Sales Honors Thomas Ellis as its Member of the Year

The organization where selling professionals go to innovate, reinforce, and network will recognize the best of its best at an awards event in June

Mr. Thomas Ellis, 2017 Member of the Year

-- The Institute for Excellence in Sales (IES) is the premier organization for business sales leaders and their teams. Each year it honors sales experts and organizations that have demonstrated outstanding leadership and strategic vision in Sales.This year, IES will recognize Mr. Thomas Ellis, a pro-active leader within the organization, as its Member of the Year at an event in early June."The IES is excited to recognize the achievements of Thomas Ellis as he is recognized as our Member of the Year for 2017," said Fred Diamond, IES Executive Director. "Thomas exemplifies the high achievement of IES members. He's a very successful sales leader, coach, and mentor and has done exemplary work in helping other sales professionals achieve greater success in their sales careers."Thomas currently chairs the IES Membership committee. With over 30 years' experience in coaching, consulting, developing sales personnel, and sales managers, he's a respected and sought after sales management veteran.He runs EWC Consultants which focuses on teaching sales teams, business owners, and sales professionals how to master basic sales activities which leads to closing BIG deals.Thomas is also serves as a Sales Advisor for the Bowie Business Incubator, Ambassador and Sales Advisor for the Maryland Women 's Business Center, and a Mentor for young adults at Year Up organization."It's a tremendous honor to receive this award," said Thomas Ellis. "I appreciate first hand the benefits of IES membership. It's easy to be excited about and promote such a worthwhile organization to my sales peers and other colleagues."The 7th annual Sales Excellence Awards event will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 8:00 a.m. at the Westwood Country Club in Vienna, Virginia.Also scheduled to receive awards are Red Hat's Paul Smith who will receive the 7th IES Lifetime Achievement Award; and Mary Beth Cockerham, Vice President of Sales, at Deltek who will receive the first IES Women in Sales Career Excellence Award.For more information or to buy a ticket for the event, visit https://i4esbd.com/ awards/buy-a- ticket/ ###Mr. Ellis' has conducted sales workshops and has given presentations all over the region and across the United States. His current book,, and Forever is available on his website and on Amazon. He has also co-authored an in-depth and instructional book on how to use LinkedIn for Business. Connect with him on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/thomaseellisWebsites: www.ewcconsultants.com and www.mr.thomasellis.comTroop Public Relations is a full service PR firm that specializes in crisis communications and media training and is based in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area. Its core competencies are media response training, social media management, and video marketing. TroopPR provides public relations counsel to individuals, businesses and government entities. Contact us today. www.troooppr.com