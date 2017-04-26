News By Tag
Dot Com Infoway Unveils its Web Analytics Services
DCI launched user behaviour monitoring services to provide detailed insights on the performance of your ads
Using cutting edge web analytics, DCI will now deliver its clients comprehensive analytical reports revealing deep insights about age, gender and other demographic details of users visiting web pages or reacting to promotional content owned by clients.
Mr. C. R. Venkatesh, CEO & MD of Dot Com Infoway says, "Web analytics tells us important facts about our target market. Brands often keep dishing content that is totally irrelevant to the target audience. We offer user group monitoring or web analytics services, which help clients in making right inferences regarding the reach and accuracy of their digital marketing initiatives."
DCI is confident that their web analytics services will not only help brands in improving and optimizing their marketing strategies, but also in making subtle changes in their key offerings, supply chain or even pricing.
With this new addition to its array of services, DCI will focus on educating businesses about the importance of studying user behaviour before spending precious money on driving marketing strategies drawn on assumptions.
About Dot Com Infoway:
Dot Com Infoway, an award-winning, CMMI Level 3 multinational information Technology Company, is a pioneer in delivering software development, mobile application and Internet marketing solutions and technologies to business. With offices in India, the United States and Germany, DCI is positioned to become a leader in delivering advanced IT services for your business.
