 
News By Tag
* User Behaviour Monitoring
* Web Analytics Services
* Internet Marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chennai
  Tamil Nadu
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726

Dot Com Infoway Unveils its Web Analytics Services

DCI launched user behaviour monitoring services to provide detailed insights on the performance of your ads
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
User Behaviour Monitoring
Web Analytics Services
Internet Marketing

Industry:
Services

Location:
Chennai - Tamil Nadu - India

Subject:
Services

CHENNAI, India - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Dot Com Infoway (DCI), a top leading global digital marketing agency launched user behaviour monitoring services to help its clients better understand how users are responding to their brand or product or services.

Using cutting edge web analytics, DCI will now deliver its clients comprehensive analytical reports revealing deep insights about age, gender and other demographic details of users visiting web pages or reacting to promotional content owned by clients.

Mr. C. R. Venkatesh, CEO & MD of Dot Com Infoway says, "Web analytics tells us important facts about our target market. Brands often keep dishing content that is totally irrelevant to the target audience. We offer user group monitoring or web analytics services, which help clients in making right inferences regarding the reach and accuracy of their digital marketing initiatives."

DCI is confident that their web analytics services will not only help brands in improving and optimizing their marketing strategies, but also in making subtle changes in their key offerings, supply chain or even pricing.

With this new addition to its array of services, DCI will focus on educating businesses about the importance of studying user behaviour before spending precious money on driving marketing strategies drawn on assumptions.

To know more about our services http://www.dotcominfoway.com/internet-marketing/user-beha...

About Dot Com Infoway:

Dot Com Infoway, an award-winning, CMMI Level 3 multinational information Technology Company, is a pioneer in delivering software development, mobile application and Internet marketing solutions and technologies to business. With offices in India, the United States and Germany, DCI is positioned to become a leader in delivering advanced IT services for your business.

Contact
Venkatesh C.R.
***@dotcominfoway.com
End
Source:
Email:***@dotcominfoway.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dot Com Infoway PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share