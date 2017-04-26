News By Tag
Dream Foundation Hosts its 7th Annual Flower Empower Luncheon
Annual event raises funds and awareness for beloved community program
"Flower Empower has been an invaluable program for our community and is one of many programs that benefits Dream Foundation and helps fulfill our dream-granting mission," says Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer. "It's incredibly heartwarming to witness the profound effect of such a seemingly small gesture."
Dream Foundation's Flower Empower program is a Santa Barbara-based, volunteer driven program that delivers 150 floral bouquets, fresh-baked cookies, fine chocolates, and cards hand made by school children to people in hospitals, hospices, cancer centers, and their homes every week. Since its inception in 1994, the program has made over 173,000 deliveries.
This year's Flower Empower event will honor and recognize the following individuals:
- Laurel Barrack, 2017 Flower Empower Sponsor
- Diane & Tim Brown, 2017 Flower Empower Sponsors
- Kate & Arthur Coppola, 2017 Flower Empower Sponsors
- Nissrin Mahmoud & Bob Fuladi, 2017 Flower Empower Sponsors
- Hollye & Jeff Jacobs, 2017 Flower Empower Sponsors
- Shelley & Paul Schulte, 2017 Flower Empower Sponsors
- Ed Van Wingerden, Grower of the Year
- Sherie Parker, Volunteer of the Year
- Steven Shulem, Volunteer of the Year
Also in attendance and serving as host, will be NewsChannel3's Alan Rose. Rose is a long-time, dedicated supporter of Dream Foundation, its mission and programs, including Flower Empower.
Tickets to the event that will include a sumptious lunch, silent auction and raffle can be purchased online through Dream Foundation's website for $125. www.dreamfoundation.org/
Flower Empower is made possible by the generosity of community growers, retailers, supporters, and volunteers. To learn more about the program, please visit http://www.dreamfoundation.org/
About Dream Foundation:
Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 25,000 final Dreams over the past two decades and has never turned down a qualified applicant. The Foundation is proud to maintain Charity Navigator's four-star rating—its highest—for sound fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state of federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/
Contact
Dani Cordaro
(805) 539-2222
dani@dreamfoundation.org
