Larry Burnett RN, MS, Principal, Advisory, KPMG LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Webcast
Larry Burnett RN, MS, Principal, Advisory, KPMG LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Significant Changes to CMS' Medicare Shared Savings Program: Addressing Healthcare Providers' Concerns LIVE Webcast
About Larry Burnett
Larry is a Partner with KPMG's Healthcare Solutions practice with over thirty years of healthcare industry experience. Larry is a member of our Healthcare Transformation Leadership team and works with clients to improve clinical operational effectiveness, particularly in the areas of provider quality and margin optimization. Larry has a BS in Nursing from Grand Canyon University and a MS in Nursing from Arizona State University.
AboutKPMG LLP
KPMG LLP is a leader in convergence, helping organizations across the healthcare and life science ecosystem work together in new ways to transform and innovate the business of healthcare. KPMG's Healthcare and Life Sciences practice, with more than 2,800 partners and professionals supported by a global network in 152 countries, offers a market-leading portfolio of tools and services focused on helping our clients comply with regulatory change; improve outcomes through data analytics; adapt to the consumerism of healthcare; transition to value-based outcomes; and optimize investments in clinical technologies to guide them on the path to convergence. For more information, please go to https://home.kpmg.com/
Event Synopsis:
In an effort to encourage further cooperation and participation among healthcare providers, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has recently issued a final rule modifying the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) regulations. Under the Final Rule, the CMS has refined the MSSP benchmarking methodology and provided additional options for Accountable Care Organizations to enter performance-
In addition, the Rule also sets important requirements for reopening determinations of ACO shared savings and shared losses. As CMS continues to make significant changes in the MSSP regulations, it is crucial for healthcare providers to keep themselves abreast of the latest MSSP issues and developments to avoid potential regulatory pitfalls.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of the Significant Changes to CMS' Medicare Shared Savings Program. They will also help them understand the critical elements of the final rule and its potential implications on Accountable Care Organizations. Speakers will also offer best practices in developing and implementing effective risk mitigation strategies while ensuring compliance with applicable laws.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
§ Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) – An Overview
§ Accountable Care Organizations
§ Final MSSP Rule: Key Provisions
§ Quality Payment Programs
§ Operational Effectiveness
§ Systemic Inefficiencies
§ Practical Suggestions
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
