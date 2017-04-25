News By Tag
Simon Smith, eVestigator to appear as expert @ Virtual 3D Global Summit
World renowned experts, such as Simon Smith, Cybersecurity Master, will attend the Virtual 3D Global Summit presenting the threat of "Technology Enabled Abuse".
See the end of the article for the link hosted by "The Respect Campaign"
Simon Smith of eVestigator is lined up as one of the Global Experts to speak at the "1st Virtual Global Summit on Technology Enabled Abuse" worldwide event! He will be presenting digitally as a Cyber Security Expert and Forensic Investigator in a historical event not to miss the 3D Summit and Exhibition world first.
TOPIC: Technology Enabled within the workplace - Technology Enabled Abuse
This summit is offering organisations a pathway towards overcoming the silent epidemic.
This Summit brings you one of the biggest global agendas for the 3rd Millennium. A complex topic, addressed is the harsh realities of Cyber Abuse, Cyber Harassment, Cyber Bullying and Cyber Stalking in the workplace.
Join 30+ expert speakers, government and industry leading organisations from across the globe and learn how you can reduce the impact of Technology Enabled Abuse. https://www.therespectcampaign.com/
For a limited time only (see website for availability - date of publication is 2 May 2017), you claim your complimentary admission to the LIVE 3D Summit and Exhibition.
"Gain access to world renowned experts who will empower you and your organisation to manage the widening threat of Technology Enabled Abuse."
Trans Disciplinary Approach
It is time to stop, put down our devices, close our laptops, take a long deep breath and do something that we humans are good at. We need to think. For too long we have focused on the Internet as a diet of data, devices, and tech experts. Now its time to turn our focus to the greater socio-technological implications. We must look at human behavior, the good and the bad.
And we need to start talking more – and looking for answers and solutions.
The best approach is trans disciplinary. The human migration to cyberspace has been unprecedented and rapid. We need to stop expecting individuals to manage all things cyber for themselves or their families. Science, industry, governments, communities, and families need to come together to create a road map for society going forward.
We want you to be part of the solution
The program covers topics such as: Cyber Harassment, Cyber Bullying, Cyber Stalking and Discriminatory Behaviour .
About Simon Smith
Simon Smith aka eVestigator has over 21 years experience as a Master Computer Programmer and University lecturer dating back over 16 years in advanced computer programming and for the last six years has been utilised as a Digital Forensic Expert Witness and Private/Factual Investigator, as well as an Expert Cyber Security Investigator and Auditor and Data Recovery Expert.
He is also a Cyber Security Analyst, Mobile App-Store Developer and a Computer Systems Source Code Auditor and Reverse Engineer - and often called as an Expert Witness for the Courts. Simon offers a vast range of Specialist Investigative and IT services. Appearing first in Australia as a Today Tonight Cyber-bullying Expert, and has since appeared numerous times on "A Current Affair", "The Today Show", the "7:30 Report" and "Today Extra's". He has appeared based on his successes and industry expertise in cyber-fraud, private investigations, tracking of cyberscammers in dating and major High-Tech crime cases. He is a Cybercrime Forensic Investigator, with experience in Cybersecurity Risk Mitigation, Frontline Defence, Counter Attack Social Engineering, Insurance Risk Assessment, Data Loss/Prevention, Online/Offline Fraud, Intellectual Property, eDiscovery / Due Diligence and an Education Industry Expert.
Simon concentrates as an Expert Witness in the very rare field of Cyber Forensics and is an expert in catching Cyberstalkers and White Collar Cybercrime and has succeeded in cases where even the High-tech police divisions have not been able to assist. He has been able to locate offenders without any trace of an IP address and shorten litigation due to his extensive knowledge and superior IT skills spawned from when he was a child. He is mostly identified through his unique talents to track down over 150 Cyberstalkers, and over $75m worth of Cyberscammers.
GDip-PM SL FDR MBA,GCert-IT ITS DIG, ADip/Dip Investigations, Security & Risk Management, IS, Public Safety, Workplace inspection, Gov. Investigations, Fraud control, Website Development, DB Design & Development, Software Development, IT Networking, IT, IT SysAdmin
MCSD MS PMP CPP CCNA CCIE CISO CWHH CEFI CCTA
Cert Cyber Investigative Expert (CCIE)
Cert Social Media Intelligence Expert (CSMIE)
Cert e-Commerce Fraud Investigator (CEFI)
Cert Cyber Threat Analyst (CCTA)
Cert Workplace Violence Threat Analyst (CVWTA)
Remember, humans are the weakest link in any Cyberattack, IT comes second!
