Print Tracker Announces Version 8.0 of Print Tracker Pro and Admin

-- Building on its Buyers Lab (BLI) Gold Tested platform, Print Tracker is proud to announce its newest software release, Version 8.0 of Print Tracker Pro and Admin."Print Tracker continues to enhance its offerings by providing timely solutions to the challenges dealers and value added resellers face," said Print Tracker President Lance Hale. "Supply automation for office equipment companies is maturing and Print Tracker helps businesses make certain their fulfillment processes run efficiently."A few of the latest improvements to Print Tracker Pro and Admin software include enhancing supply table lookups and average fill calculations, the addition of firmware version reporting, including toner levels for all devices in alert emails and updating a variety of reports including Volume Analysis templates.Print Tracker has also increased the software's ability to assist clients with supply management. Adding to its already impressive data capture accuracy when gathering information from machines that report low supply levels, dealers can now choose to receive alerts when levels drop below preset thresholds OR when cartridges are changed out. Cartridge change alerts dovetail nicely with Print Tracker's ability to let dealers 'Skip Alerts', a nice feature when customers have safety stock on hand for self replenishment.Further enhancements include the ability to configure special site monitoring alerts allowing administrators to be notified when key accounts experience reporting issues. Dealers can also schedule specific reports to be sent on a recurring monthly, quarterly, bi-annually or yearly basis. Print Tracker has bundled many of their latest enhancements and is making them available in a new Advanced MPS module. With version 8.0, Print Tracker Data Processor has the ability to send mail via Microsoft Live and Outlook365.In late 2016 Print Tracker announced collaboration with Supplies Network (see the August Press Release). The new integration opened the way for additional automatic sales quote generation options. Using e-automate's Partner Integration Platform, supply sales quotes can now be created for non-contract devices.Like its predecessors, Print Tracker 8.0 operates on Microsoft operating systems including Windows 7, 10, Server 2008, and Server 2012. The software provides enhanced response handling for counters gathered from SNMP enabled devices using versions 1, 2, and/or 3 including equipment manufactured by Canon, HP, Konica, Lexmark, Ricoh, Samsung, Sharp, Xerox and other manufacturers.PrintTracker™is an MPS software solutions company. Print Tracker provides simple-to-install, intuitive-to-use MPS software solutions for the imaging device industry. Tools include meter gathering software, advanced deployment options, fast meter capture, alert generation, service and meter viewers, customized reporting, an adaptable TCO Estimator, integration of meters and alert information into a variety of ERP systems, and automated supply fulfillment.Print Tracker serves customers on six continents; its software provides excellent performance in English, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish. Reported information is formatted in a manner suited for the country where it is installed. In addition, Print Tracker is quick to add support for new devices from all sources as they come to market.To learn how Print Tracker can help you, please contact:Brian Dawson, Sales and Marketing Director(866) 629-3342 x7