Michele Pasca di Magliano of Zaha Hadid Architects Presenting at the Smart Skyscrapers Summit 2017
Presenting on the topic of Skyscrapers as Catalysts for Social Interaction, Michele will deliver an insightful presentation emphasizing on aspects such as the social need for innovation in architectural design impact of high rises on urban design and how design excellence forces development of the construction industry.
Michele Pasca di Magliano, Associate Director, Zaha Hadid Architects, UK commented, "I believe skyscrapers have a great unexplored potential to enrich our cities, foster human communication and create more interconnected communities. High rises should have a volumetric articulation which responds to their internal planning, they should free up valuable areas for communal facilities, provide through links both horizontal and vertical to generate awareness and human communication. The work of Zaha Hadid Architects exploits these themes and provides exciting new solutions for our cities, generating value and innovation for the construction industry."
Over 25 speakers of regional and international repute will drive discussions and conversations around topics pertaining to skyscraper construction at the summit. Across two days, the summit will feature a series of keynote presentations, case studies and interactive panel discussions that focus on practical insights, and proven best practices in innovative design principles and sustainable building technologies in the smart development of high rise buildings.
Mr. Brad Hariharan, Regional Director, Expotrade Middle East, organizers of the Smart Skyscrapers Summit, said, "We strive to bring together visionaries and thought leaders of this industry under one roof to initiate discussions on the underlying opportunities to be tapped and challenges to be overcome within this industry, both locally and globally. In line with this thought, we are pleased to host Michele Pasca di Magliano, Associate Director, Zaha Hadid Architects, UK along with other inspiring speakers at this year's conference."
As the leading skyscraper and high-rise event in the region, the summit across two days will attract over 300 senior decision makers from government bodies and ministries, architects, engineers, policy-makers, developers, contractors and building managers from across the GCC region. More information on the summit is available at http://www.smartskyscrapers.com/
About Expotrade
Expotrade is a global conference and event organizer with its head office based in Melbourne, Australia and a regional office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Expotrade has delivered some of the largest, most successful B2B industry conferences and events. For almost 15 years, our unique blend of knowledge, experience and flexibility has accomplished an array of consistently top quality events. Today, Expotrade events enjoy such a distinctive edge, they are amongst the best patronized in the calendar.
For more information, visit www.expotradeglobal.com
