Agents Join John R. Wood Properties

John R. Wood Island Real Estate is proud to announce the following Realtors have joined our team of professional agents.

Rebecca Look

--Originally from Chicago, Seonagh graduated from Columbia. Majored in business and psychology. Went on to a successful career in real estate which included, selling new construction, pre-owned homes, condo conversions and commercial real estate. While in commercial real estate, Seonagh sold multiple commercial properties and then as an added bonus for her clients she drew the design build outs to scale."My business is built on trust, motivation, action and follow through. With 20 years in the real estate industry, listening, caring and treating each buyer and seller like family is always a win. To be successful in real estate in Florida, there must be knowledge of the boating arena in SW Florida. Gulf access and water front properties are unique and each property offers different adventures.Living in Florida provides year round outside activities and boating excursions which my husband and I enjoy with our Yorkies!" says SeonaghContact Seonagh at:seonaghcrealtor@gmail.com239-560-6435Having known both scarcity and abundance, Craig is designated to do better. Where sports and a strong family taught him how to perform, his premature born son taught Craig the fragility and importance of life. With his priorities in the right place and a strong, caring personality, Craig loves what he does and takes his job very serious. Having worked on 2 full rehabs of local homes, he firmly believes there is no repair that cannot be made on a home, as difficult as it may appear.With multiple real estate awards to his name, Craig has proven he is more than just another real estate professional. There was a time in Craig's life where he was fixing roofs, windows, and installing siding. Now he is helping people sell, or buy their homes. Craig takes pride in his ability to help others, yet does so with a playful spirit and dedicated willingness to perform for you. Craig has known times that required him and his young family to get by on meager means. Today, he communicates with people from all walks of life and believes nothing is impossible.With nearly 5 decades of life experience and over a decade in the real estate industry, Craig finds his fulfillment in providing for his clients.Craig Cunha239-292-0440craigcunha68@gmail.comDana has over twenty years of experience in sales and customer service. A true southern belle, Dana grew up in South Georgia and fell into the family insurance business. One of her strengths is her great ability to connect with people. Dana has always had a passion for helping others and has been an active member of any community she's lived in. Her proudest accomplishments include being an active charter board member for Easter Seals of Southern Georgia and served as a board member for a therapeutic horseback riding program. Serving as treasurer for the Conference Center and Tourism Authority of Lowndes County. Dana had the honor of being appointed by Governor Sonny Perdue to the Space Management Task Force for the Commission for A New Georgia in Atlanta in 2004. She and others from around the state, mostly commercial Realtors, created one central repository for all owned and leased properties for the state which had never been accomplished before. In 2006 Dana moved to Canouan Island, West Indies. What an amazing, eye opening experience for a farm girl! Undeniably one of the best decisions she ever made. It was there Dana married and started raising a family. Several years later her family would call Key West home. After a couple of wonderful years living in yet another tropical paradise they decided that Sanibel would be the best fit for raising their family. Dana has been part of the Sanibel community for over 5 years and loves everything it has to offer. The people are some of the kindest in the world. She volunteers at the Sanibel Community Church and for the local Girl Scout troop as the cookie mom. She holds a property and casualty insurance license for the state of Georgia as well as a health and life insurance license for the state of Georgia. Dana studied at University of Florida but obtained her degree from Valdosta State University.Contact Dana at:danagfoster@gmail.com239-989-2136, RealtorGrowing up in Beaverton, Michigan, Matthew learned to love the outdoors and was always active. In 1992, he began attending Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois. Graduated in 1996 with a B.A. in Graphic Design and Marketing. Over the next 20 years, he would design campaigns and produce marketing material for Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, universities, non-profits and everything in between.When he and his wife moved to southwest Florida he knew we would love it. His two teenage boys were excited to be here full-time as well, and it's a great place to call home. Some of the best beaches in the country; dozens of festivals; car, boat and RV shows; unlimited shopping opportunities;and fantastic dining are just a few of the things they enjoy on a regular basis."I love new marketing challenges and truly enjoy working with different kinds of people to come up with solutions for their individual needs. I've been doing that for more than 20 years as a designer and marketing professional, and I look forward to bringing that experience and expertise to my real estate career. From the excitement of helping friends make the move to their fantastic new home or lending support to a couple who might be downsizing for their retirement years, it's all about my clients and our journey together." says MatthewContact Matthew at815-260-4481matthewdmoore@yahoo.com