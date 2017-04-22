Father of FSU star shot with AK-47 style weapon

Father of FSU star Travis Rudolph fatally shot in neck with AK-47 assault rifle

Media Contact

Sarah A. Mourer.

(561) 826-5200

(561) 826-5200

***@thebermanlawgroup.com Sarah A. Mourer.(561) 826-5200(561) 826-5200

End

-- The Berman Law Group would like to make the following comments on behalf of David Fiore, owner of the Palm Beach nightclub where the tragic accidental shooting of Darryl Rudolph, father of up and coming Florida State University football star Travis Rudolph, occurred this past Friday night April 21, 2017.Above all else, Mr. Fiore grieves the loss of Mr. Rudolph. He extends his deepest sympathies and condolences to Darryl's family and wishes to do all he can to help them in this most difficult time. Darryl was not only an employee of the nightclub but a close friend to Mr. Fiore. As Mr. Fiore has told the press, Darryl always had a smile on his face. Mr. Fiore mourns the loss of his companion.The incident occurred in Mr. Fiore's office when staff and employees suddenly heard the earsplitting bang of the shot. As the rest of the staff stood shocked asMr. Fiore immediately requested the 911 call and conducted CPR on Darryl until the paramedics arrived. Mr. Fiore insured that all of his employees and staff remained at the nightclub to provide statements to law enforcement and he has, and is continuing to do, everything he can to assist law enforcement in their investigation. Please direct any questions or comments for Mr. Fiore to: The Berman Law Group at (561) 826-5200 and ask for Sarah A. Mourer.