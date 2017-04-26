News By Tag
Remote Learning Program continues to Receive Support from US Company
Lincoln Learning Solutions in Rochester, PA continued their support of Lan Vwa's efforts in Guatemala through a matching grant in 2017.
"Lincoln Learning Solutions is proud to support the educational efforts of Lan Vwa, Inc. Their dedication is making a difference to the students in Joconal, and will continue in the future throughout Guatemala. A great success story!" Commented George Pacinda, Vice President of Philanthropy at Lincoln Learning Solutions.
"The team and Board of Directors of Lincoln Learning Solutions, have always been supportive of the mission and efforts of Lan Vwa and are a part of our success. Their continued encouragement and fiscal support continue to humble everyone at Lan Vwa and behalf of all of our students and teachers we deeply thank Lincoln Learning Solutions." Commented Kelly Waugaman, Founder of Lan Vwa.
To Illustrate who Lan Vwa is, what they do and the positive impact they make, let's look at one of their projects – the Guatemalan village of Joconal.
Education in the village of Joconal used to stop at the 6th grade. Access to further education was limited to those who could make the long three hour trek each day to another village. With demands at home, this was not an option for many children. If they were able to complete grades 7th through 9th, there was no way they could attend a high school, let alone dream of attending any tertiary education.
In 2012, Lan Vwa (which means 'The voice') worked with the elders and villagers of Joconal to extend education beyond primary school. They brought in solar panels to create electricity to power satellite internet connection, and computers to create a cost effective way for the village to have an online classroom. The classroom was connected to a High School in Guatemala City, where the students were now able to receive education from grade 7 to 11, under the standards of the Guatemalan Ministry of Education. This gives the children of Guatemala the ability to receive a full primary and secondary education and that allows them to then seek a tertiary education in Guatemala if they desire. In 2016 the village of Joconal graduated their first high school class, thanks to the efforts of Lan Vwa. In addition in March 2016 Lan Vwa helped the village of Joconal launch a community reading program to generate interest for young children and to reinforce writing skills in their secondary students.
"Community involvement and their leadership is a key requirement for our involvement in any potential village we look to assist," explained Kelly. "Our goal is by 2020 to be further assisting three to four more villages in Guatemala, while the village of Joconal becomes 100% fully independent from resources supplied by Lan Vwa. Our model is repeatable with proven success and can be implemented anywhere around the world."
The vision of Lan Vwa is simple. They hold the belief that a quality education is the key to breaking the chains of poverty, and to that end Lan Vwa has worked tirelessly to connect areas in need with the proper tools required to improve the quality of education being used to teach students, and to prepare students for higher education. The organization also offers continual learning support for educators and supplies access to valuable learning resources directly to each student.
Lan Vwa is thrilled to have support from such a reputable organization with a common mission of empowering learning communities. Lan Vwa has plans to start their next project in another rural village in 2018. As they continue to seek funding for their next project in Guatemala, they look forward to sharing the impact Lincoln Learning Solutions has made in the years to come.
Lincoln Learning Solutions is a nonprofit organization offering a continuum of personalized learning solutions to students of all ages and from all walks of life. Through their partnership with Lan Vwa, they truly are providing educational opportunities to all walks of life. Along with their financial support, they have provided online classroom environments to Lan Vwa's programs in both Guatemala and Haiti. These classrooms have provided a valuable connecting point for supporters and partners throughout the United States
About Lincoln Learning Solutions
Based in Rochester, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Learning Solutions (formerly the National Network of Digital Schools Management Foundation) is a nonprofit organization offering a continuum of personalized learning solutions to students of all ages and from all walks of life. The company was founded in 2005 to develop and deliver online curriculum and help schools and communities throughout the United States leverage the power of the burgeoning online learning model. For more information visit http://lincolnlearningsolutions.org/
About Lan Vwa
Lan Vwa, which means "The Voice", is a nonprofit organization that empowers communities through education. Operating for seven years, they leverage technology to provide access to education in rural communities. Their main project is the village of Joconal, Guatemala. Before Lan Vwa stepped in, education in Joconal ended at 6th grade. Students would walk 3 hours each day to go to school. Their cyber school in Guatemala currently provides the students of Joconal with access to secondary education (7th - 11th) by connecting them to a qualified teacher via an online classroom. They had their first ever graduating class on October 29, 2016. To learn more visit www.lanvwa.org, or call them at (724) 683-8638.
