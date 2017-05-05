News By Tag
Art Exhibit Opening May 5, 2017 at Ukrainian National Museum
by Olga & Ivan Karakul & Tetiana & Mykhaylo Vytiahlovskyi
Opening Reception Friday May 5, 2017, 7:00 p.m., $10.00
Exhibition May 5- May 28, 2017.
You are invited to attend the opening of the new Art Exhibit featuring two creative duos husband and wife Ukrainian artists, Olga & Ivan Karakul and Tetiana & Mykhaylo Vytiahlovskyi.
All 4 artist are classically trained and accomplished artists from Ukraine. The exhibit will feature their vibrant, Ukrainian inspired art work. A beautiful and colorful collaborative of oil paintings many featuring seascapes and landscapes of the Crimea region where Ivan and Olga Karakul are from. Olga will have many beautifully painted silk scarfs. Additionally the exhibit will feature Tetiana's wool paintings and wonderful textiles and her husband's Mykhaylo's oil landscapes. All paintings and art pieces are for sale.
The exhibit opens Friday, May 5th at 7:00 pm Admission: Adults, $10.00 children under 12-Free. The exhibit will continue through May 28, 2017.
The Ukrainian National Museum is located in the heart of the Ukrainian Village, at 2249 West Superior Street in Chicago. Hours: Thursday through Sunday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Adults $5.00, Children under 12 - Free.
Free Parking is available beside the Museum. Visit the Museum's website at www.ukrainiannationalmuseum.org. For additional information, please call (312) 421-8020 or e-mail info@UkrainianNationalMuseum.org (http://mail.ukrainiannationalmuseum.org/
Travel Instructions:
From I-90/94 go west on Division to Oakley, then south on Oakley to Superior.
From I-290 go north on Western to Chicago, east on Chicago to Oakley, then South on Oakley to Superior.
From downtown (Michigan & Chicago) #66 Chicago Ave bus West to Oakley, then South on Oakley to Superior
Contact
Orysia Kourbatov
***@ukrainiannationalmuseum.org
