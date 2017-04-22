News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Array Technologies Retains Global Leadership in Lifetime PV Tracker Shipments
Unmatched experience solidifies company's position atop cumulative tracker shipments ranking; DuraTrack HZ v3 technology chosen as finalist for Intersolar AWARD
A culmination of nearly three decades of solar tracking experience, Array's DuraTrack HZ v3 is the most evolved solar tracker on the market. Underscoring Array's commitment to continuous innovation, DuraTrack HZ v3 reliably delivers the lowest levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) to solar asset owners. The DuraTrack HZ v3 is engineered for installation efficiency, maximum terrain flexibility, low failure risk and high reliability over the 30-year design lifespan of the tracker.
The DuraTrack HZ v3 has set the standard in solar tracker performance and reliability, and can be found in high-profile installations around the world.
For its pioneering efforts in solar tracking, Array was recently named a finalist for the prestigious Intersolar AWARD. Array's DuraTrack HZ v3 was shortlisted in the photovoltaics category, which honors innovative technical products and solutions. Winners will be announced at Intersolar Europe on May 31, 2017.
"We've worked hard over the past 28 years, and used all that experience to perfect our product design. Today our tracker is truly unique in the market," said Array founder and CEO, Ron Corio. "We focus on intense integration of function, which minimizes complexity and maximizes reliability of the solar tracking system."
Earlier this year, Array Technologies announced the opening of offices in Sydney, Australia and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Further global expansion is planned in the coming months.
About Array Technologies, Inc.:
Array Technologies, Inc. is the leading solar tracking solutions and services provider for utility-scale projects. Our streamlined tracker design enables efficient installation and high reliability. This combination delivers both the lowest installation cost and the best long-term returns. Through continuous innovation and engineered simplicity, Array's tracker solutions are optimized for construction and a multitude of terrains. The company has unparalleled experience, with more than 28 years in the industry and over 12,000 miles of trackers installed. Array Technologies is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM. For more information, please visit http://arraytechinc.com/
Contact
Denise Hugo
***@arraytechinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse