Mosaic Harmony Presents One Humankind in Music as part of 2018 World Interfaith Harmony Week

-- Mosaic Harmony, an interfaith, multicultural community choir based in Northern Virginia proudly announces their participation and hosting of a concert in celebration of the 2018 United Nations World Interfaith Harmony Week at the LDS Visitor's Center in Silver Spring MD, on Saturday, February 3, 2018. Invited choirs from various faith traditions will join them on the program and will be announced later this year. World Interfaith Harmony Week held annually, brings together thousands around the world. The concert, open to all, is entitled "Mosaic Harmony & Friends – One Humankind in Music
", celebrating the ability of the language of music to bring people together and focus on our common humanity rather than the differences that set us apart.
Previous performers from the 2016 and 2017 celebration concerts included Mosaic Harmony, the Washington Baha'i Chorale, Olam Tikvah Choir, the Metropolitan AME Church Choir, leading the combined choirs in "Heal the Land
" was Ralph Herndon. North, a successful songwriter in his own right, wrote the song "One Humankind
" upon which the theme of the concert is based, with the intention of specifically using it in Mosaic Harmony's concerts and a natural tie in to their theme "Make Us One
." The free concert has been an opportunity to meet choirs from the area and to prove that music is indeed the universal language that brings people together.
Over their twenty-three-
year history, Mosaic Harmony has garnered praise and developed close ties from their varied performances at fundraisers, corporate events, educational institutions, churches, government agencies and private events in the Washington metropolitan area. The choir has received many awards most notably in 1997, they were chosen by the Fairfax County Human Rights Commission to receive its prestigious Human Rights Award and in 1998, were the recipient of the President's Initiative on Race as a model program that encourages participation of people from different racial backgrounds. Promising
. Mosaic Harmony was included on the White House web site as one of the country's Promising Practices, which highlights efforts to improve race relations and build One America. Other performances have included: the Baha'i Black Awards Banquets/Baha'i Conferences on Race Amity; a Millennium Celebration program at Addas Israel, Washington, DC (a conservative Hebrew temple) designed by the Interfaith Conference of Washington to bring together youth of nine major world religions; a sunrise ceremony millennial celebration beginning in Samoa, which spread across 27 countries; a wave of peaceful intention sponsored by the International Club of Budapest, consisting of former statesmen, Nobel laureates, writers, and scientists; the Finnish Embassy " Search for Common Ground
" event; travel to Germany and Slovenia on a Goodwill Tour; sponsored a reciprocal visit by Musica Viva
, the internationally known Slovenian choir that hosted Mosaic Harmony. In 2004, Habitat for Humanity, Northern Virginia Chapter was celebrated by a joint benefit concert venue shared with the Slovenian choir, Musica Viva
, during their reciprocal Goodwill visit. In 2006, Slovenian choir, "France Preseren
", silver medalists in the International Choir Olympics, was home-hosted and offered venues by Mosaic Harmony. Additional repeat performances at the Interfaith Choir Festival of Reston, Homeless in DC and Annapolis; the Lakota Nation; BODYWISE (a fitness program for seniors); Open Books, Open Hearts tutoring program; efforts to build a church in Dominican Republic, work with inner city youth in Atlanta, the Medical Benevolence Foundation's home-based orphan care program for HIV/AIDS in Africa; Katrina flood relief; brain tumor cancer research all in an effort to assist these organization with their fundraising goals. The choir was also recognized "Changemakers"
by Ashoka (www.Ashoka.org)
and in 2006, provided, through their international newsletter, the seeds and structure for two interfaith children's choirs in Jerusalem, Israel. Says North, "producing a concert with friends for World Interfaith Harmony Week was a no brainer, clearly this is our wheelhouse, we live and believe in this mission."
For more information on Mosaic Harmony, please visit www.mosaicharmony.org
. Media inquiries please contact promotions@mosaicharmony.org
.
###Mosaic Harmony
's concerts are high-energy, inspiring performances that leave their audiences feeling uplifted and encouraged. Music performed by the choir runs from traditional and contemporary gospel to new music written by its dynamic and talented director, David K. North. Mosaic Harmony draws on the rich heritage of African-American Gospel music to demonstrate and encourage unity in the midst of diversity. Mosaic Harmony brings together people of diverse cultures, ages, backgrounds, and more than 25 faith traditions to celebrate humanity. Their mission is to unify the world, one song at a time.