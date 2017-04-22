News By Tag
NDA Applauds Senate Confirmation of Alex Acosta as Secretary of Labor
"NDA is pleased that the Senate has confirmed Secretary Acosta," said NDA President Scott Knightly. "The Department of Labor is a crucial government agency and has important business ahead of it. We are looking forward to working with the Secretary and his staff as the voice of the demolition industry and will work cooperatively to balance the goal of healthy and safe workplaces with robust policies that create jobs and economic growth."
Secretary Acosta was most recently the Dean of the Law School at Florida International University and served as a former assistant attorney general for civil rights during President George W. Bush's administration. He graduated from Harvard Law School in 1994. Secretary Acosta will now begin to staff key offices within the Department of Labor, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), where several regulations including beryllium and crystalline silica are expected to be reexamined.
Members with questions about Secretary Acosta or NDA's advocacy initiatives may contact NDA Director of Government Affairs, Kevin McKenney at 202-367-2480 or kmckenney@demolitionassociation.com.
Contact
Kevin McKenney
***@demolitionassociation.com
