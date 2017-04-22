 
Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

Ushio America Introduces Ubiquity™ LED T8 Direct Replace Tubes

Ubiquity™ LED T8 Direct Replace lamps offer an instant energy-saving solution for F32T8 fluorescent lamps on most instant-start and programmed-start electronic ballasts.
 
 
Ubiquity™ LED T8 Direct Replace
Ubiquity™ LED T8 Direct Replace
 
CYPRESS, Calif. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Ushio America proudly introduces the new Ubiquity™ LED T8 Direct Replace tubes. These lamps offer an instant energy-saving solution for F32T8 fluorescent lamps on most instant-start and programmed-start electronic ballasts. There's no need to rewire fixtures or disconnect ballasts. These 50,000 hour rated lamps utilize the existing electronic ballast, saving labor and maintenance costs. It's easy and energy efficient!

Tested to NSF standards, these lamps are ETL Sanitation Listed and suitable for use in areas where food is prepared. By not tampering with the fixture wiring or bypassing the ballast, the original UL Listing on every fixture is preserved.

Ubiquity LED T8 direct replace lamps are available in 3500K, 4000K and 5000K color temperatures.

USHIO is proud to stand behind these 50,000 hour rated life LED lamps with a 5-year limited warranty.

For more information on the Ubiquity LED T8 Direct Replacement lamps or any of the other lighting-edge technologies from Ushio America, Inc., visit http://www.USHIO.com or call 800.838.7446.

About Ushio America, Inc.

Ushio America, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of Specialty and General Illumination lighting solutions based in Cypress, California. Established in 1967 as a subsidiary of Ushio, Inc., in Tokyo, Japan, USHIO now carries over 2,500 General Lighting and Specialty products. These Lighting-Edge Technologies™ are provided to a variety of industries such as general illumination, audio-visual, photographic, stage, studio and television, semiconductor, printed circuit, video projection, cinema, UV curing, germicidal, horticulture, graphic arts, flashlight, scientific, medical, dental, ophthalmic, infra-red heating, and many others. For more information, visit http://www.USHIO.com.

Ushio America, Inc.
Source:Ushio America, Inc.
Email:***@ushio.com Email Verified
