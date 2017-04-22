News By Tag
* USHIO
* Ubiquity
* Led T8
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ushio America Introduces Ubiquity™ LED T8 Direct Replace Tubes
Ubiquity™ LED T8 Direct Replace lamps offer an instant energy-saving solution for F32T8 fluorescent lamps on most instant-start and programmed-start electronic ballasts.
Tested to NSF standards, these lamps are ETL Sanitation Listed and suitable for use in areas where food is prepared. By not tampering with the fixture wiring or bypassing the ballast, the original UL Listing on every fixture is preserved.
Ubiquity LED T8 direct replace lamps are available in 3500K, 4000K and 5000K color temperatures.
USHIO is proud to stand behind these 50,000 hour rated life LED lamps with a 5-year limited warranty.
For more information on the Ubiquity LED T8 Direct Replacement lamps or any of the other lighting-edge technologies from Ushio America, Inc., visit http://www.USHIO.com or call 800.838.7446.
About Ushio America, Inc.
Ushio America, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of Specialty and General Illumination lighting solutions based in Cypress, California. Established in 1967 as a subsidiary of Ushio, Inc., in Tokyo, Japan, USHIO now carries over 2,500 General Lighting and Specialty products. These Lighting-Edge Technologies™
Contact
Ushio America, Inc.
***@ushio.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse