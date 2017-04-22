News By Tag
Solergy 40 Year, Upgradeable Solar Powers Renewable Smart Grid System at Rome-Fiumicino International Airport
Aeroporti di Roma (ADR) prioritizes innovative renewable energy systems within airport master development plan
Located adjacent to Terminal 1 at Rome-Fiumicino International Airport, Solergy's 40 Year Solar installation generates electricity to power nearby EV charging stations and delivers co-generated heat for thermal applications such as hot water within the terminal. The system had been under evaluation by ADR technicians for 18 months prior to full smart grid integration;
"We are impressed by the high efficiency, reliability, and multi-functional qualities of Solergy's technology as we consider renewable energy options for our airport expansion project and master development plan. The airport environment is highly constrained, therefore we must maximize performance and reliability in a limited space, and reduce CO2 emissions" says Ruggero Poli, Head of Energy Systems and Energy Management for ADR at Leonardo da Vinci international airport.
Solergy and ADR will join the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to present field performance results of the Solergy system as part of an invited talk at the upcoming 13th International Conference on Concentrator Photovoltaics (CPV-13), to be held in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on May 1-3, 2017. The talk will highlight thermal performance characteristics as this represents one of the novel aspects of ADR's integration and is the first successful example of cogeneration solar applied at an airport. In addition to satisfying all the requisites for proper and efficient operation within the smart grid, Solergy's technology underwent rigorous certification for compliance with Italy's civil aviation standards as governed by the Italian Civil Aviation Authority (Ente Nazionale per L'Aviazione Civile – ENAC).
Solergy 40 Year Solar is based on a new, innovative approach to High Concentrating Photovoltaic (HCPV) technology that changes the economics of solar energy generation. The unique module design allows for easy, low-cost upgrade of individual solar cells in the field as higher efficiency solar cells become available. That means that system power output can increase over time rather than degrade and total electricity generated is 3 times more than traditional solar panels over the lifetime of the system. Customers can rest easy knowing that they are not locked into a particular technology that will soon be obsolete.
In addition to ground-mount, utility-scale solar power plants, 40 Year Solar fulfills multiple energy needs for commercial, industrial, and distributed generation users including optional cogeneration of heat and integration of battery storage directly onboard. Solergy's unique '3-in-1' energy appliance – electricity, heat, and storage - is ideal for microgrids in both grid-connected and remote, off-grid configurations.
"The Renewable Smart Grid system at Fiumicino Airport is an exciting and important model for how our energy generation and delivery infrastructure needs to evolve to achieve maximal efficiency and benefit with minimal cost and emissions," said Professor Giovanni Lanzara, Co-Founder and Chairman of Solergy. "Solergy 40 Year Solar shows how next generation solar technology can drive this clean, distributed energy future".
More information about 40 Year Solar can be found at www.solergyinc.com.
About Solergy
Solergy (www.solergyinc.com)
Contact: info@solergyinc.com
Disclaimer:
This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement No 674311. This communication reflects only the author's view. The Executive Agency for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (EASME) of the European Commission is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information this page contains.
