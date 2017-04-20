News By Tag
Meet Solergy at the CPV-13 Conference on May 1–3, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
NREL to present field performance results of Solergy's Cogen CPV system installed in Rome-Fiumicino International Airport's Renewable Smart Grid
The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) will present field performance results of Solergy's HCPV/T system in a talk titled "Thermal Performance of Solergy's Cogen CPV System as Part of Smart Grid Application at Rome-Fiumicino International Airport". The talk is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3 at 9:50am as part of Session 8: CPV Systems III – Hybridization, Thermal Issues, and Power Control.
The presented research is a result of a collaboration between Solergy Italia Srl, Aeroporti di Roma (ADR), and NREL. Although solar cogeneration has been a topic of discussion for some time, there are few if any documented studies of actual field performance, especially within the unique environment of a smart grid at an airport.
This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 674311. This communication reflects only the author's view. The Executive Agency for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (EASME) of the European Commission is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information this page contains.
