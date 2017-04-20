 
Industry News





Meet Solergy at the CPV-13 Conference on May 1–3, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

NREL to present field performance results of Solergy's Cogen CPV system installed in Rome-Fiumicino International Airport's Renewable Smart Grid
 
 
13th International Conference on Concentrator Photovoltaics
13th International Conference on Concentrator Photovoltaics
 
ROME, Italy - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Meet Solergy and learn about its 40 Year, Upgradeable Solar technology at CPV-13, the premier international technical conference on Concentrator Photovoltaic Systems.  The event is taking place this year at the University of Ottawa in Ontario, Canada on May 1 – 3.

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) will present field performance results of Solergy's HCPV/T system in a talk titled "Thermal Performance of Solergy's Cogen CPV System as Part of Smart Grid Application at Rome-Fiumicino International Airport".  The talk is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3 at 9:50am as part of Session 8: CPV Systems III – Hybridization, Thermal Issues, and Power Control.

The presented research is a result of a collaboration between Solergy Italia Srl, Aeroporti di Roma (ADR), and NREL.  Although solar cogeneration has been a topic of discussion for some time, there are few if any documented studies of actual field performance, especially within the unique environment of a smart grid at an airport.

More information about the conference can be found at http://www.cpv-13.org/home.html.

More information about 40 Year Upgradeable Solar can be found at http://www.solergyinc.com.

About Solergy
Solergy (www.solergyinc.com) develops, manufactures, and distributes highly efficient and reliable solar energy systems that generate the most energy at the lowest cost.  It has developed the world's first upgradeable, 40+ year lifetime High Concentrating Photovoltaic (HCPV) System that can generate electricity at a cost as low as $0.01/kWhr.  The performance and reliability of Solergy's technology have been validated by reputable 3rd parties.

Contact: info@solergyinc.com

Disclaimer:
This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 674311. This communication reflects only the author's view. The Executive Agency for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (EASME) of the European Commission is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information this page contains.

