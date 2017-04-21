Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation Announces Plans to file Disclosures on OTC Markets

Contact

Shareholder inquiries: info@pilgrimpetroleum.com



-- Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation (PGPM), an independent oil and gas company and parent of Pilgrim Petroleum PLC, is pleased to announce that the company will be filing initial Information Disclosure as Q1 2017 operations and proceed with reorganization plans including filing of all disclosures required by OTC Markets, FINRA and SEC. This also will include an additional investment to enable retiring all or nearly all the current liabilities of the company. This reorganization and additional investment continues the strong belief in and commitment in the company and assets.Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. About Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation is a publicly traded company (PGPM). Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The company is acquiring oil and gas leases, producing properties, mineral rights, and surface interests. Once acquired, the company intends to develop each property to maximize the income from each property by refurbishing and improving the existing production. Forward Looking Statements: The statements which are not historical facts contained in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the effect of economic conditions, the impact of competition, the results of financing efforts, changes in consumers' preferences and trends. The words "estimate," "possible," and "seeking" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only to the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those set forth herein, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. 2017 Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation. The information herein is subject to change without notice. Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.Shareholder inquiries: info@pilgrimpetroleum.com