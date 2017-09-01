Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation Announces Update to Shareholders, Dividend and buyback exchange

End

-- Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation (PGPM), an oil and gas exploration development (E&D) company focus in proven fields exploited by well managed independent oil companies extracting reserves at lower risk and lower cost than unproven prospects, announces increased production an average of approximately 10% over the last month, after re-activated wells in our Central Oklahoma leases, in addition has begun the process of interviewing qualified geology and engineer firms for its updated reserve evaluation estimates, the additional work is for the new properties unaccounted from the last reserve report. Pilgrim continues to complete the design for two wells in the Woodford shale play area for 2017.Management also announces it has entered into an agreement with a public company for the acquisition of Pilgrim's leasehold portfolio including our Oklahoma subsidiary. Due diligence of the transaction, including completion of the audit of financials, will be scheduled within 30 to 45 days to achieve a successful negotiation of a material definitive acquisition agreement. Under the terms of the Agreement, Pilgrim and its subsidiaries associates will be compensated with a combination of shares and convertible promissory notes, a transaction that will represent a controlling interest in the new company. Disclosure of the Reverse Acquisition will be announced as soon as it becomes available and SEC 8K is file accordantly. Additionally, Pilgrim Petroleum Board of directors and Preferred Shareholders are scheduled to meet on September 15th, 2017 to discuss and approve a dividend distribution to our common stock holders along with a buyback shares exchange. The declaration date, the ratio of the distribution, and buyback exchange will be announced after completion of the transaction.Most recently, the Depository Trust Company (DTC) has removed the global lock imposed on CUSIP, dated on June 30th, 2017, and again active in the DTCC Database.Samuel C Smith, President and CEO of Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation, commented, "Our entire team is excited and extremely pleased to finally achieve this new chapter designed to enhance the efficiency of the organizational structure, including new ventures and acquisitions, necessary to improve the Company's production levels, reservoirs, and cost-effectiveness."Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. About Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation is a publicly traded company (PGPM). Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The company is acquiring oil and gas leases, producing properties, mineral rights, and surface interests. Once acquired, the company intends to develop each property to maximize the income from each property by refurbishing and improving the existing production. Forward Looking Statements: can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: The success of the company's exploration and development efforts; the price of oil, gas and other produced gasses and liquids; the worldwide economic situation; changes in interest rates or inflation; the ability of the company to transport gas, oil and other products; the ability of the company to raise additional capital, as it may be affected by current conditions in the stock market and competition in the oil and gas industry for risk capital; the company's capital costs, which may be affected by delays or cost overruns; cost of production; environmental and other regulations, as the same presently exist or may later be amended and the company's ability to identify, finance and integrate any future acquisitions. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Pilgrim Petroleum does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The statements which are not historical facts contained in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the effect of economic conditions, the impact of competition, the results of financing efforts, changes in consumers' preferences and trends. The words "estimate," "possible," and "seeking" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only to the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those set forth herein, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. 2017 Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation. The information herein is subject to change without notice. Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.Shareholder inquiries:info@pilgrimpetroleum.com