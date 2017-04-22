News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
W2S Solutions launches its fintech web app : FastPayee.com
W2S Solutions releases Financial Technology application FastPayee that helps Startups, SME's to manage their Invoices for FREE and get paid rapidly.
Madhu Kesavan, W2S Solutions' CEO had this to say about the FastPayee: Startups and SME's rely on their Accounts Payables and Receivables to build their business, but in reality, It didn't happen easily. Cash Flow is war chest for any business, but its clear that companies are struggling to build their war chest. In current economic crisis and due to demonetization, a digital Transaction Hub is a needy solution and that's where we are heading. Our Initial offering is the first step to build a transaction hub and we will get there shortly.
FastPayee is a responsive Web application that allows you to bring all your suppliers, vendors under one roof and track their payments. Its Intuitive Reporting tool highlights the payment status and helps to plan accordingly. Application can be used from any smartphone, tablets or latest web browsers. Madhu Kesavan had said that team is working with Payment gateway Integrators and leading Banks to offer payment solution including Credit Card, Debit card, NEFT, IMPS and UPI Payment Interface. It will be great usage for mobile app customers to make their Invoice payment through preferred payment methods in minutes.
FastPayee for Web will be offered as a FREE solution. Any users can signup and use now. Cost for upgrades and other features will be revealed later.
To learn more about FastPayee offerings and get high-res images of FastPayee, visit: https://www.fastpayee.com
About W2S Solutions:
https://www.w2ssolutions.com is a leading Web and Mobile Apps development company located in Chennai, India and serving customers worldwide. They build successful mobile apps; web apps that are unique and customer will love to use it. They primarily help Startups, Small and Medium Enterprises to build their Innovative apps. Their apps are primarily focused on increasing customer's revenue, operational efficiency and customer engagement.
Contact
Arul Karuppannan / W2S Solutions,
1, 1st Floor, MRK Arcade, Thoraipakkam, CH-97
***@fastpayee.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse