Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

Southern Ocean Chamber promotes Summer 2017 Throughout The State

The regional chamber will be participating in upcoming panels, press conferences and legislative receptions scheduled throughout New Jersey announcing the Long Beach Island Region is set for a successful summer.
 
 
Southern Ocean Chamber is an Accredited Destination Marketing Organization
 
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- All predictions for a robust summer season are in place, and May is the time to for Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce to talk about the new businesses, attractions and exciting festivals. Earlier this spring,through the direct efforts of the 103 year chamber and accredited destination Marketing organization, Long Beach Island was chosen one of the top ten beach communities in the United States through Family Vacation Critic, a subsidiary of Trip Advisor. Speaking engagments have been scheduled to further promote this distinction, as well as partnering with statewide officials to advance New Jersey tourism overall.

To kick off tourism week, Lori A. Pepenella, CEO of Southern Ocean County Chamber returns as a panelist of the much acclaimed Annual Jersey Shorecast presented by Stockton University at the Carnegie Center in Atlantic City on Thursday May 11.  Focusing on question regarding initiatives, overall tourism growth and visitor engagement, Pepenella will be featured along with Cape May County Tourism, Greater Alantic City Chamber and university experts. On May 22, the chamber will join the New Jersey Tourism Industry Association in Trenton at their press conference in the statehouse to discuss the importance of tourism funding, announce key summer events and meet with legislators.

Leading up to Memorial Day Weekend, the Southern Ocean County Chamber has partnered with the Monmouth Ocean Development Council for a joint  Kick off to Summer Press Conference at 530pm on Wednesday May 24 on the Asbury Park Boardwalk. Key speakers will include Jake Buganski, Acting Executive Director of NJ Division of Travel and Tourism, Ocean County Freeholder Joseph Vicari and Monmouth County Freehold Arnone.Immediatley following the press conference, the organizations will host a reception to provide guests a unique opportunity mingle with fellow tourism advocates at Tim McLoone's Supper Club 1200 Ocean Avenue in Asbury Park. Tickets for reception are $29 and may be purchased through MODC by contacting them at modcstaff@modc.com.   For more information about the Southern Ocean Chamber and their destination marketing efforts go to www.visitLBIregion.com or follow on @LBIregion
Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce News
