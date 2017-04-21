News By Tag
Southern Ocean Chamber promotes Summer 2017 Throughout The State
The regional chamber will be participating in upcoming panels, press conferences and legislative receptions scheduled throughout New Jersey announcing the Long Beach Island Region is set for a successful summer.
To kick off tourism week, Lori A. Pepenella, CEO of Southern Ocean County Chamber returns as a panelist of the much acclaimed Annual Jersey Shorecast presented by Stockton University at the Carnegie Center in Atlantic City on Thursday May 11. Focusing on question regarding initiatives, overall tourism growth and visitor engagement, Pepenella will be featured along with Cape May County Tourism, Greater Alantic City Chamber and university experts. On May 22, the chamber will join the New Jersey Tourism Industry Association in Trenton at their press conference in the statehouse to discuss the importance of tourism funding, announce key summer events and meet with legislators.
Leading up to Memorial Day Weekend, the Southern Ocean County Chamber has partnered with the Monmouth Ocean Development Council for a joint Kick off to Summer Press Conference at 530pm on Wednesday May 24 on the Asbury Park Boardwalk. Key speakers will include Jake Buganski, Acting Executive Director of NJ Division of Travel and Tourism, Ocean County Freeholder Joseph Vicari and Monmouth County Freehold Arnone.Immediatley following the press conference, the organizations will host a reception to provide guests a unique opportunity mingle with fellow tourism advocates at Tim McLoone's Supper Club 1200 Ocean Avenue in Asbury Park. Tickets for reception are $29 and may be purchased through MODC by contacting them at modcstaff@modc.com. For more information about the Southern Ocean Chamber and their destination marketing efforts go to www.visitLBIregion.com or follow on @LBIregion
