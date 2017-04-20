 
News By Tag
* Down Syndrome
* Jamie Deen
* Charity Event
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Savannah
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


National Down Syndrome Society President to Address LDSS Night of Champions

 
 
Kandi from NDSS speaks to Lowcountry Down Syndrome
Kandi from NDSS speaks to Lowcountry Down Syndrome
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Down Syndrome
Jamie Deen
Charity Event

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Savannah - Georgia - US

Subject:
Events

SAVANNAH, Ga. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society (LDSS) is pleased to announce the Chief of Staff of the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) will provide opening remarks and welcome all of the honorees during the eighth annual Night of Champions gala on Thursday, May 11.

The event celebrates differently-abled adults who are employed, contributing members of our community.

Kandi Pickard, Chief of Staff of NDSS, the leading human rights organization for all individuals with Down syndrome, explained how she got involved with the organization after one of her children was born with Down syndrome.

Pickard said, "I feel proud to be part of this passionate community as we fight for the rights of all individuals with Down syndrome. The Night of Champions event is a shining example of a local chapter at work to create positive change for inclusion in their community, and I'm so excited to be a part of it this year."

"We're so very honored to have Kandi Pickard represent the national organization this year at the gala," said Candy Bogardus, president of the Lowcountry group. "I think it speaks volumes that she is able to come out to our signature event to support the work we are doing right here in the greater Savannah area."

Savannah's own Jamie Deen, TV personality and best-selling cookbook author, will return as emcee for this year's Night of Champions. Deen, who sits on the local society's board, is a strong advocate for hiring those with Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities.

"It is my honor to be a champion of change by helping business leaders in our community recognize how much these wonderful, differently-abled folks are just like you and me," Deen said. "They are upbeat, dedicated, excellent employees, and I'm pleased I can help highlight their successes as the Night of Champions emcee. I look forward to once again sharing an incredible evening with my LDSS friends and supporters."

By recognizing the employees and their employers to a full room of 600-plus business leaders, professionals and advocates, the event encourages business owners to hire from a talent pool that is ready to contribute.

The eighth annual Night of Champions gala will get underway at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Savannah. Tickets are available at https://nightofchampions.org/

MORE ABOUT THE LOWCOUNTRY DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY
The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society (LDSS) is a family support group to benefit people with Down syndrome and their families through local leadership, outreach, education and advocacy to champion and celebrate acceptance and inclusion. Meetings are held every fourth Tuesday of the month, typically with a guest speaker and social time for families to meet and interact with one another. LDSS encourages people to bring their children. LDSS is an affiliate of the National Down Syndrome Society. For more information about LDSS, visit http://www.ldssga.org/. Find LDSS on Twitter at @LowcountryDSS.

CONTACT
Candy Bogardus
cbogardus@ldssga.org
912-663-8573

MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Junior Partner
Carriage Trade Public Relations®
Cecilia Russo Marketing
912.856.9075
www.carriagetradepr.com
cynthia.wright@carriagetradepr.com
End
Source:Carriage Trade PR
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Down Syndrome, Jamie Deen, Charity Event
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Savannah - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Carriage Trade Public Relations, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share