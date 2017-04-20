News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
National Down Syndrome Society President to Address LDSS Night of Champions
The event celebrates differently-
Kandi Pickard, Chief of Staff of NDSS, the leading human rights organization for all individuals with Down syndrome, explained how she got involved with the organization after one of her children was born with Down syndrome.
Pickard said, "I feel proud to be part of this passionate community as we fight for the rights of all individuals with Down syndrome. The Night of Champions event is a shining example of a local chapter at work to create positive change for inclusion in their community, and I'm so excited to be a part of it this year."
"We're so very honored to have Kandi Pickard represent the national organization this year at the gala," said Candy Bogardus, president of the Lowcountry group. "I think it speaks volumes that she is able to come out to our signature event to support the work we are doing right here in the greater Savannah area."
Savannah's own Jamie Deen, TV personality and best-selling cookbook author, will return as emcee for this year's Night of Champions. Deen, who sits on the local society's board, is a strong advocate for hiring those with Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities.
"It is my honor to be a champion of change by helping business leaders in our community recognize how much these wonderful, differently-
By recognizing the employees and their employers to a full room of 600-plus business leaders, professionals and advocates, the event encourages business owners to hire from a talent pool that is ready to contribute.
The eighth annual Night of Champions gala will get underway at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Savannah. Tickets are available at https://nightofchampions.org/
MORE ABOUT THE LOWCOUNTRY DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY
The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society (LDSS) is a family support group to benefit people with Down syndrome and their families through local leadership, outreach, education and advocacy to champion and celebrate acceptance and inclusion. Meetings are held every fourth Tuesday of the month, typically with a guest speaker and social time for families to meet and interact with one another. LDSS encourages people to bring their children. LDSS is an affiliate of the National Down Syndrome Society. For more information about LDSS, visit http://www.ldssga.org/
CONTACT
Candy Bogardus
cbogardus@ldssga.org
912-663-8573
MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Junior Partner
Carriage Trade Public Relations®
Cecilia Russo Marketing
912.856.9075
www.carriagetradepr.com
cynthia.wright@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse