Pushing the Envelope Announces Books, Balls, & Board Games Campaign
Collection Effort to Benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County and Pickup the Ball, Inc.
"We're grateful for the community's continued support in helping our youth succeed," says Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County Chief Executive Officer Shannon Lane. "The children understand that their community supports them making good decisions and that is what matters most."
"As we transition to establishing a permanent location, the timing for us receiving this kind of assistance could not be better," says Pickup the Ball Founder and Executive Director Ted Sottong. "Pickup the Ball and our members are appreciative of the support we continue to receive from the community."
Donations sought include new and gently used children and young adult books, sports balls, and board games. They will be accepted now through Friday, May 26.
Items can be dropped off for donation at any one of the following locations:
· Pushing the Envelope, Inc. – 9111 West College Pointe Drive, Suite 110, Fort Myers
· Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County (Seven locations)
o Barrett Park – 9262 West Creek Circle, North Fort Myers
o Bonita - 26120 Pueblo Bonito Blvd., Bonita Springs
o Palmetto – 1829 Maryland Avenue, Unit E-14, Fort Myers
o Sabal Palm – 3701 Sabal Palm Blvd., Fort Myers
o Shady Oaks – 3280 Marion Street, Fort Myers
o Stars Complex – 2980 Edison Avenue, Fort Myers
o Suncoast – 1856 Suncoast Lane, North Fort Myers
· Florida Gulf Coast University Cohen Center – 10501 FGCU Blvd., Fort Myers
· Matteo Graphics – 2309 Hancock Bridge Parkway, Cape Coral
For more information, please visit GetPushing.com/
