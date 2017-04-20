News By Tag
Holcroft Cosmetic & Family Dentistry Provides Grinding Guards
Holcroft Cosmetic and Family Dentistry provides a number of dental services, including the ability to produce grinding guards for patients. When you clench your teeth at night, pressure is put on your muscles, tissues, and other parts of the jaw. This can lead to jaw joint disorders, headaches, neck pain, jaw pain, ear pain, tense muscles and teeth wear. Bruxism is pretty common in our society, and impacts 30-40 million Americans. Fortunately, you can get started on a solution before excessive grinding wears down your teeth, by getting a grinding guard from Holcroft Dentistry.
Regular cleanings at Holcroft Cosmetic and Family Dentistry will help keep your mouth in good health. They can catch little issues before they become uncomfortable, which is a great way to save you time and money, as well as discomfort. Contact Holcroft Cosmetic and Family Dentistry, today, and set up your appointment.
For more information visit http://www.pbgdentist.com or call (561) 622-5600.
