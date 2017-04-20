 
Industry News





Holcroft Cosmetic & Family Dentistry Provides Grinding Guards

 
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you tempted to put off your regularly scheduled visit to Holcroft Cosmetic and Family Dentistry? You know you are due to come in, but everything in your mouth feels fine. However, it is worth noting that minor dental issues rarely feel like much until they become major (and expensive) ones. You can save yourself a lot of time and money (not to mention comfort) by visiting your dentist regularly.

Holcroft Cosmetic and Family Dentistry provides a number of dental services, including the ability to produce grinding guards for patients. When you clench your teeth at night, pressure is put on your muscles, tissues, and other parts of the jaw. This can lead to jaw joint disorders, headaches, neck pain, jaw pain, ear pain, tense muscles and teeth wear. Bruxism is pretty common in our society, and impacts 30-40 million Americans. Fortunately, you can get started on a solution before excessive grinding wears down your teeth, by getting a grinding guard from Holcroft Dentistry.

Regular cleanings at Holcroft Cosmetic and Family Dentistry will help keep your mouth in good health. They can catch little issues before they become uncomfortable, which is a great way to save you time and money, as well as discomfort. Contact Holcroft Cosmetic and Family Dentistry, today, and set up your appointment.

For more information visit http://www.pbgdentist.com or call (561) 622-5600.
Holcroft Cosmetic & Family Dentistry
