Exeter Orthodontics Brings Affordable Orthodontic Care to Easton
Exeter Orthodontics has brought its affordable braces and Invisalign to seven locations across Eastern Pennsylvania, including Easton.
Both braces and Invisalign in Easton cost only $3,995. There are no hidden fees and x-rays, adjustments, retainers, and repairs are all included. The team of orthodontists can help patients decide which option will work best for their lifestyle and their oral health. However, despite the differences between the two treatments, each guarantees a beautiful and straight smile.
"Although we have served several thousand patients," explains Dr. John Pardini, "we believe in highly personalized care. No two patients are the same and we are with each and every one throughout every step of the process to make sure that they receive the individualized care they need."
There are currently seven locations of Exeter Orthodontics, including the office in Easton. It has not only been the practice's extremely low price and high quality that has enabled it to expand across Eastern Pennsylvania, but also the immense satisfaction it offers every single patient who walks through its doors. Several thousand patients have bright new smiles thanks to the team at Exeter Orthodontics.
Both teens and adults in need of orthodontic care no longer have to worry about the high price tag of a straighter smile and are encouraged to schedule an appointment with the orthodontist in Easton today: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/
