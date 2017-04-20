 
April 2017





entryDNS - a reliable DNS service for static and dynamic IPs

 
MARLOW, England - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Manage your static DNS and dynamic DNS...


entryDNS is a cloud based robust and flexible DNS solution for both static and dynamic DNS management. Create hosts or host your own domains, Manage them from the web control panel and use our API to automate dynamic updates.
entryDNS gives you complete control of all your DNS records and zone file(s).
Features:
- Up to 100 domains per user account
- Dynamic DNS updates for Mac, Linux, Windows
- NEW! Support for DD-WRT and similar routers
- Simple API for users to update/change DNS records
- REST API for power users to update/change DNS records
- Supported record types: SOA, NS, A, CNAME, AAAA, MX, TXT, SRV
- Unlimited subdomain hosting
- Very low TTL values
- Secure control panel
With a single, lifetime $10 registration fee (this helps us keep spammers off our systems etc.) our service is then free to use for up to 100 domains per user.

Coming soon... entryDNS Pro, our subscription based service with a lot more features, enhanced support, and more...

More at: http://entrydns.net

