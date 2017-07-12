 
Industry News





entryDNS launches new "Pro" version

A premium "Pro" subscription service for power users with options for enhanced security and privacy.
 
 
entryDNS - Feature Comparison
SOHO, England - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- entryDNS has launched a new, premium service called entryDNS "Pro", and the old version becomes entryDNS "Basic". Both services have a one time registration fee for new user accounts of just $10 (USD) for life. "Basic" is then free to use in perpetuity. "Pro" costs $10 (USD) per annum but offers an enhanced feature set including a free entryVPN account, DNSSEC, dynamic IPv6 addresses, vanity nameservers, a greater choice of subdomains for dynamic hosts and priority support, with more features promised soon...

Recently rated 33rd fastest DNS provider worldwide, regardless of cost of use (source DNSPerf.com), with especially fast performance in the Americas and Europe, entryDNS continues to attract those moving away from more costly alternatives, and now offers a predictable, fixed price alternative for power users with a lot of domains as well. "Pro" accounts support unlimited domains etc.

A new glossy skin to the familiar entryDNS web control panel greets those who upgrade or buy "Pro" outright, with all the features easily managed from an intuitive GUI. Trustpliot review score is high - the system is liked by its users.

So switch from your clunky ISP's DNS (and frustrate their attempts to track your every move online) and try out entryDNS for yourselves!

More at http://entrydns.net

Press enquires to pr@audacit.com please.

Thank you for reading!

Media Contact
John Reddie - audacIT.com
+447858393666
***@audacit.com
End
Source:audacIT limited - entryDNS
Email:***@audacit.com Email Verified
