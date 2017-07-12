News By Tag
entryDNS launches new "Pro" version
A premium "Pro" subscription service for power users with options for enhanced security and privacy.
Recently rated 33rd fastest DNS provider worldwide, regardless of cost of use (source DNSPerf.com)
A new glossy skin to the familiar entryDNS web control panel greets those who upgrade or buy "Pro" outright, with all the features easily managed from an intuitive GUI. Trustpliot review score is high - the system is liked by its users.
So switch from your clunky ISP's DNS (and frustrate their attempts to track your every move online) and try out entryDNS for yourselves!
More at http://entrydns.net
Press enquires to pr@audacit.com please.
Thank you for reading!
