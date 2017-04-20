News By Tag
ACE Mentor Program of Greater Boston Hosts 7th Annual Networking Event to Raise Scholarship Funds
All Proceeds from the Evening Goes Toward Student Scholarships, Supporting their Continuing Education and Pursuing Careers in the Architecture, Construction and Engineering Industries
Charlie Thornton, founder of the nationwide ACE Mentor Program, will emcee the evening's festivities, and the City of Boston's Chief of Economic Development, John Barros, will be the keynote speaker for this yearly gathering, which will feature food, drinks, music, a silent auction, raffle prizes and over 300 guests who support or are affiliated with the ACE Mentor Program.
"The success of our Greater Boston Ace chapter is a reflection of our graduates who have gone on to pursue careers in the architecture, construction and engineering fields along with high school students who recently completed the program, aspiring to pursue their education in these industries at the collegiate level," said Nigel Gallaher, Chairman of ACE of Greater Boston. "Their determination to make an impact in those fields, combined with the unwavering support from our board, mentors, and partners, is why we're poised for continued growth in 2017 and beyond."
ACE of Greater Boston was launched in 2007, and is one of 60 affiliates under the ACE national umbrella. Once a week, students attend after school instruction and mentoring sessions at one of four sites across Greater Boston: Boston Society of Architects, Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, Wentworth Institute of Technology or Symmes Maini & McKee Associates. During this time, students work closely with professionals in the industry who serve as mentors to design and construct a hypothetical project in order to learn about each discipline, and take part in activities such as the ABX (Architecture Boston Expo) exhibition hall scavenger hunt, site visits, Revit training and trade day.
"Development in Boston is booming. Our city is experiencing its third biggest building boom in our history, " said Mayor Martin J. Walsh. "There is a critical need for skilled architects, engineers, project managers, laborers and designers. ACE is preparing youth from diverse backgrounds across our city to take advantage of these economic opportunities."
For more information on ACE Mentor Program of Greater Boston, please visit www.acementor.org/
About ACE Mentor Program of America©:
ACE Mentor Program of America, Inc. (ACE) is a non-profit organization, which seeks to introduce talented and motivated students to the architecture, construction, and engineering industries. ACE performs this function through local affiliates in over 79 locations throughout the country. Along with its affiliates, ACE is the industry's fastest growing high-school mentor program in the country, reaching over 8,000 students in 2015-2016 alone. In addition to exposing students to real-world opportunities, the program financially supports students furthering their education through scholarships and grants. Nationally, ACE and its affiliates have awarded over $14 million in scholarships since the program started in 1994. For more information, please visit www.acementor.org.
