Data Ductus Recognized by Cisco as Cisco NSO Authorized Technology Provider in USA
Cisco Network Service Orchestrator Partners work with new and existing technologies to align components of this architecture with their customers' strategic goals, helping transform business processes, boost organizational efficiency and accelerate the time to market. Cisco Network Service Orchestrator (NSO) solution enables network and service agility for both service providers and enterprise customers.
The Cisco Authorized Technology Provider (ATP) Program is part of Cisco's go-to-market strategy for emerging technologies. The program helps Cisco to define the knowledge, skills and services that channel partners need to successfully sell, deploy and support an emerging technology.
Becoming a Cisco NSO Authorized Technology Provider is a major milestone towards further helping customers transition their networks for faster time to market, operational efficiency and improvement of network quality. Building close relationships throughout their organizations, helping them transform from traditional operations to a more software defined model, says Johan Backman, VP Region North America at Data Ductus.
About Data Ductus
Data Ductus is a world-leading provider of network and service orchestration and automation solutions based on best of breed products. Since founded in 1989, Data Ductus has served Mobile Operators, Enterprise and Network Equipment Providers globally with solutions, expertise and support.
Data Ductus specializes in technically advanced IT consulting services within system and software development/
www.dataductus.com
Press Contact
For more information, please contact Johan Backman, VP Region North America, Data Ductus, +1 303 332 9806 johan.backman@
Cisco, the Cisco logo, Cisco Systems and Cisco IOS are registered trademarks or trademarks of Cisco Systems, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company. This document is Cisco Public Information.
Contact
Johan Backman
+1 303 332 9806
***@dataductus.com
