Local cheerleading team climbs their way to the Summit

Local cheerleaders invited to compete in prestigious, national competition.

Magnitude Cheer

Janae Cardona

Magnitude CheerJanae Cardona

-- Magnitude Cheer, a local cheerleading training facility, is proud to announce that their team has been selected to compete at one of the nation's most prestigious cheerleading competitions, The Summit, produced by Varsity All Star.Held at Walt Disney World® Resort's ESPN Wide World of Sports May 5-7, The Summit, is the season-capping goal for many competitive all-star teams. The 2017 Summit will showcase more than 1,000 teams from across the United States."Teams competing at The Summit must receive a bid at a prior competition to be eligible to participate,"says Brian Elza, Co-General Manager and Vice President of Sales for Varsity All Star, which is comprised of multiple all-star competition brands under the Varsity Spirit umbrella. "That's what makes The Summit so rewarding for the competitors. If they don't climb their way to the top throughout their season, they won't make it to The Summit."All-star cheerleading is a discipline of cheerleading that is open to all ages and skill levels. "We like to think of All Star cheerleading as the most inclusive sport available to young athletes. Truly anyone can find a local gym, join a team, and attempt a climb to The Summit." adds Tres LeTard, Co-General Manager and Vice President of Operations for Varsity All Star.In order to make it to The Summit, Magnitude Cheer athletes had to succeed at a bid event held earlier in the competitive season. As bid event competitions took place all across the country over various weekends this season, cheerleaders were glued to VarsityAllstar.com on Monday evenings to find out if their weekend's performance qualified them to join their elite peers in Orlando.The Magnitude Cheer all-stars will be competing May 5-7, 2017. Fans at home can watch a livestream of the event on Varsity TV on Varsity.com.For more information on The Summit please visit VarsityAllstar.com. If your child is interested in becoming an all-star cheerleader, please visit Join.MagnitudeCheer.com.Memphis-based Varsity Spirit has been a driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, and the leading global source for all things cheerleading and dance. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation and educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting nearly a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's 5,000 employees have been helping raise cheerleading's influence and profile since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit www.varsity.com or www.varsitybrands.com.