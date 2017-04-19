News By Tag
Local cheerleading team climbs their way to the Summit
Magnitude Cheer, an All-Star Cheer gym in Northridge, CA, is invited to prestigious, national competition
Held at Walt Disney World® Resort's ESPN Wide World of Sports May 5-7, The Summit, is the season-capping goal for many competitive all-star teams. The 2017 Summit will showcase more than 1,000 teams from across the United States.
"Teams competing at The Summit must receive a bid at a prior competition to be eligible to participate,"
All-star cheerleading is a discipline of cheerleading that is open to all ages and skill levels. "We like to think of All Star cheerleading as the most inclusive sport available to young athletes. Truly anyone can find a local gym, join a team, and attempt a climb to The Summit." adds Tres LeTard, Co-General Manager and Vice President of Operations for Varsity All Star.
In order to make it to The Summit, Magnitude Cheer athletes had to succeed at a bid event held earlier in the competitive season. As bid event competitions took place all across the country over various weekends this season, cheerleaders were glued to VarsityAllstar.com on Monday evenings to find out if their weekend's performance qualified them to join their elite peers in Orlando.
The Magnitude Cheer all-stars will be competing May 5-7, 2017. Fans at home can watch a livestream of the event on Varsity TV on Varsity.com.
For more information on The Summit please visit VarsityAllstar.com. If your child is interested in becoming an all-star cheerleader, please visit Join.MagnitudeCheer.com.
About Varsity Spirit Memphis-based Varsity Spirit has been a driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, and the leading global source for all things cheerleading and dance. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation and educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting nearly a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's 5,000 employees have been helping raise cheerleading's influence and profile since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit www.varsity.com or www.varsitybrands.com.
http://Join.MagnitudeCheer.com
Contact
Magnitude Cheer
Janae Cardona
***@magnitudecheer.com
End
