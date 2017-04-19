News By Tag
PureLink Participating in 19th Annual Bormannia A/V Expo
Manufacturer to Showcase its UHD over IP, Matrix Switching and Digital Signage Solutions at Events in MN, WI and IL
Bormann Marketing is a professional manufacturer's representative firm with an extensive background in the Audio Visual industry. The firm has a long history of serving the needs of resellers, integrators, designers and consultants in the central states. PureLink will be showcasing its IP Video software and hardware component solutions at this event. PureLink is an InfoComm approved CTS Renewal Unit (RU) provider, and will be offering its training course entitled "VIP & VPX: Comprehensive Solutions for A/V and KVM Over IP," at both the MN (at 10am) and IL (at 11am) locations. Individuals who register for this training are eligible to earn (1) InfoComm CTS Renewal Unit upon completing the course.
In addition to video over IP training, PureLink will also be showcasing products from their flagship PureMedia line of cross-platform, digital matrix switchers, featuring complete 4K scaling and Quad-view processing. Additional products from the company's HDTools line will also be displayed at Bormannia, including their UX Series HDMI matrix switcher, which is the first on the market to support both HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 compliance, as well as their HX Series of HDMI to VGA HD mutliview matrix switchers. The company will also have on hand its digital signage solution in the form of their MPX100 II high definition Wi-Fi network media player, being demonstrated in conjunction with their MPX Content Management Server Software.
"We are looking forward to educating Bormann's Chicagoland partners on the diverse and complete set of A/V solutions PureLink can offer," stated Keith Frey, PureLink's Sr. Product Manager. "We'll be providing attendees with very useable and comprehensive knowledge on our product lines; allowing them to spec, design, install, and support PureLink based systems successfully,"
About PureLink
PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters. Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. PureLink goes Beyond 4K. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to www.purelinkav.com.
Media Contact
Mike Salerno
201-488-3232
mike@purelinkav.com
